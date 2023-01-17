ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 6, QB Jackson Arnold

By Joe Spears
 5 days ago
Jackson Arnold (Courtesy of University of Oklahoma)

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Denton (Texas) Guy quarterback and Oklahoma signee Jackson Arnold ranks No. 6 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star players, up from 26 in the previous update in November. Of those 32 prospects, 29 are signed to college programs, with three still yet to make their decisions official.

This final update comes after the end of the high school playoffs and postseason All-American games, where top prospects across the country faced off in a week of practices and ended with nationally televised games.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Jackson Arnold:

“Tough, live-armed quarterback who quickly rose to be the top 2023 signal caller in Texas in his first year as a starter. Plays for one of the top high school programs in the Dallas Metroplex and led his team to the state title game as a junior. Plays in a spread-iso offensive scheme that heavily utilizes play action downfield passes and power running between the tackles. Shows a strong arm with the ability to generate velocity on intermediate and downfield throws. A light-footed athlete who consistently escapes pressure and makes plays out of the pocket. One of the tougher top quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle, carrying a considerable rushing load. A physical runner who embraces contact. Hit the ground running in his first year as a varsity starter against top competition. Has a smaller frame than some other top quarterbacks in the cycle.”

On3 compares Arnold’s style of play to former Oklahoma Heisman winner and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield.

