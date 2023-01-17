On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 4, EDGE Adepoju Adebawore

On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Kansas City (Mo.) North EDGE and Oklahoma signee Adepoju Adebawore ranks No. 4 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. He moves up from No. 7 in the previous ranking.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32 five-star players, up from 26 in the previous update in November. Of those 32 prospects, 30 are signed to college programs, with two still yet to make their decisions official.

This final update comes after the end of the high school playoffs and postseason All-American games, where top prospects across the country faced off in a week of practices and ended with nationally televised games.

“Twitchy, athletic pass rusher with a very high ceiling. One of the more athletic and physically-gifted EDGE prospects in the 2023 cycle. Checked in at 6-foot-4, 227 pounds prior to his senior season. Has elite length for the position with a 7-foot wing-span. Tests as a top athlete in the combine setting, sporting some of the best athletic testing numbers among top EDGE prospects. His workout at Under Armour’s Kansas City camp was arguably the best camp showing we saw from any 2023 prospect during the spring. Transfers that athleticism over to the field, where he makes high-level plays behind the line of scrimmage with regularity.

… Uses his burst to beat opposing offensive tackles off the ball, while also showing the ability to dip and bend around the edge. Consistently runs down quarterbacks and rushers behind the line of scrimmage. A high-level finisher due in part to his elite length and twitch. Operates with a high effort level both in games and the camp setting. Very productive as a junior with 17.5 sacks. Will need to continue developing his hand usage in getting off of blocks along with pass rush moves. Younger for the class and still relatively new to football. Has the look of an ascending prospect and one of the higher ceilings in the 2023 cycle.”