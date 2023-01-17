Read full article on original website
Oporto Jewish community attempts to turn tables on accusers by declaring case over
The Jews of Oporto, Portugal, declared that an antisemitic campaign targeting their community has reached its ignominious end. The announcement came as the community released a commemorative book celebrating the centenary of its modern founding, which includes a section detailing the story of the recent attacks against it. “The state...
New images discovered in Poland offer a never-before-seen perspective on the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising
(JTA) — For the last 80 years, the only way to see images of Jews rising up against their captors in the Warsaw Ghetto has been from the perspective of Germans, who took the only known photographs of the seminal event of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust. But last...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
California professor with history of pro-terrorism comments honored
Rabab Abdulhadi, a San Francisco State University associate professor with a history of expressing support for terrorist groups, has received the 2022 Jere L. Bacharach Service Award from the Middle East Studies Association. “I wanted to grow up to be like Leila Khaled. I didn’t want to grow up to...
Israeli activists attempt to rebuild Or Chaim outpost after demolition
Israelis attempted on Sunday to rebuild an outpost that was destroyed last week, amid tensions within Prime Minister Benjamin’s coalition over the issue. Security forces stopped the activists from erecting structures at the site in Samaria and arrested several people. A statement released on behalf of the families building...
Tens of thousands attend third mass rally in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to protest against the government’s planned judicial reform. It was the third mass rally in as many weeks, and the largest. The main demonstration took place at the intersection of the Azrieli towers. Police cordoned off the main roads to permit the demonstration to take place.
After outpost demolished, Ben-Gvir calls for law to be applied equally to illegal Arab structures
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded on Sunday that laws be applied equally to Israelis and Palestinians in Judea and Samaria. His remarks came after an outpost erected to commemorate Rabbi Haim Druckman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement and who died in late December, was evacuated on Friday.
Israeli envoy to Canada to step down in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to Canada Ronen Hoffman announced on Sunday he will step down from his post later this year due to ideological differences with the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government. Hoffman served as a member of Knesset for opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party between 2013 and 2015. “I am...
‘We’re listening,’ Israel’s new Diaspora minister says in first public comments in the US
AUSTIN, Texas (JTA) — The new Israeli government is listening to the concerns of more liberal Jews, Israel’s new minister of Diaspora affairs said on Thursday. But Amichai Chikli said that while some proposed changes that worry Americans — including an overhaul to the country’s Law of Return — would happen slowly, any criticism is largely misplaced.
Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel on suspicion of plotting attack
Two Palestinians were arrested on Sunday, in possession of knives, near the central Israeli city of Modi’in on suspicion of planning to carry out a terrorist attack. It comes as shots were fired towards the city of Kiryat Arba, located adjacent to Hebron in Judea. Emergency services personnel said...
Gallant, Smotrich at odds over evacuation of Judea and Samaria outpost
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday ordered the evacuation of an outpost in Samaria, setting up a possible showdown with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the move. The site was erected to commemorate Rabbi Haim Druckman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism movement, who passed away in...
What American Jews fight about when they fight about Israel
(JTA) — Eric Alterman, born in 1960, says the view of Israel he absorbed growing up in a Jewish family in suburban Scarsdale, New York, was decidedly one-sided. “I went on this nerdy presidential classroom thing when I was in high school,” he recalls, “and some Christian kid from the South raised his hand and said to the rabbi, ‘I don’t get it, if the Jews could have a state, why can’t the Palestinians?’ And I was like, ‘How dare you?’”
Nuremberg prosecutor Ben Ferencz receives Congressional Gold Medal
It takes more votes from Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal than it does to impeach and convict a sitting president. But, in a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial, the last surviving prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials received the prestigious honor on Thursday. A ceremony was held...
Hardening our hearts for ‘good’
In this week’s portion, Va’era, we recount a well-known story from our Passover seder: the 10 plagues against Egypt. The first seven of the plagues appear in this week’s portion and the last three occur in next week’s reading. Pharaoh refuses to let the Israelites leave...
