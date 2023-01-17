Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers get what they deserve for disrespecting game, undermanned Golden State Warriors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took just one minute for an incensed J.B. Bickerstaff to make his feelings abundantly clear following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ incomprehensible loss to the undermanned Golden State Warriors Friday night. It was short. To the point. Anything but sweet. “We didn’t respect the game. It’s that...
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Chiefs open as 1-point favorites over defending champion Bengals in AFC Championship Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter which team won Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, a rematch was...
Zac Taylor issues “apology” to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs-Bills before games were played this weekend — they put a press release out touting the sale of 50,000 tickets — and it initially sounded like he wasn’t going to take the bait.
How the Bengals advanced to the AFC title with a 27-10 win over the Bills: By the numbers
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
Cincinnati’s offense plows through Buffalo in the snow: Bengals vs. Bills quick takes
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The snow-globe setting was the picturesque backdrop Buffalo fans hoped it would be. But the Bengals shook things up at Highmark Stadium with a blistering start and booked a return trip to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-10 victory on Sunday. The Bengals basically put...
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs
ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
What underdog? Bengals defeat Bills in road warrior style, advance to AFC Championship: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
ORCHARD PARK, New York - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was right all along. He said this week that he never feels like an underdog. Call it confident, cocky or whatever you’d like, but he was and still is right. Burrow is the King of the North and is now...
