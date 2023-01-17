ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Zac Taylor issues “apology” to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs-Bills before games were played this weekend — they put a press release out touting the sale of 50,000 tickets — and it initially sounded like he wasn’t going to take the bait.
CINCINNATI, OH
How the Bengals advanced to the AFC title with a 27-10 win over the Bills: By the numbers

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs

ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
CINCINNATI, OH
