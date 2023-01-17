Read full article on original website
Related
Paul McCartney Named a Hit Song After His Land Rover
One of Paul McCartney's songs is named after his Land Rover. The track became a hit single in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Bee Gees’ 40 greatest songs – ranked!
40. For Whom the Bell Tolls (1993) The Bee Gees’ biggest 90s hit sums up the pros and cons of their output during the decade. On the one hand, it’s an exceptionally high-quality song, the product of master craftsmen at work. On the other, the production is slick to the point of seeming faintly anodyne.
Ronnie Wood Gave a Rolling Stones Roadie a Job for Life After a Chance Meeting and a Mugging
Ronnie Wood gave a lifelong job to a Rolling Stones roadie he randomly met in Detroit and befriended after a London mugging.
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
It Looks Like Guns N’ Roses Will Play Historic Festival for First Time Ever in 2023
A couple of hints fell from the airwaves and the internet this week about one of the world's biggest bands playing one of the world's biggest festivals. Check out the evidence below that points to Guns N' Roses performing at the U.K.'s historic Glastonbury Festival in the summer of 2023.
NME
Noel Gallagher announces huge Dublin gig with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays
Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Dublin this summer, with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays in support – buy tickets here. It’s one of a series of summer shows in support of Gallagher’s new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”
Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
NME
The best UK streaming platforms – ranked!
If you want to stream everything on every major platform in 2023 you’ll need to pay £1,126. Which is obviously ridiculous. Cut down your subscriptions and you’ll also be saving yourself from endlessly scrolling through a dozen watchlists every night – with far too much to choose from to ever justify the cost. So which ones are worth the direct debit? Here, we rank the best streamers available right now…
NME
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced for London’s All Points East 2023
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play a huge gig in London for All Points East 2023 this summer – see the full line-up below and find ticket details here. The bands will head to Victoria Park on Friday, August 25, joining Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ as the second gig of the summer series.
NME
Watch Charli XCX perform during The 1975’s Manchester homecoming gig
The 1975 performed a homecoming gig at Manchester’s AO Arena last night (January 20) and were joined by special guest Charli XCX – watch footage below. After performing ‘When We Are Together’ from recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 left the stage only for a knock to be heard at the door of the on-stage house.
NME
Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’
Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
You can hear new Babymetal single Metal Kingdom and previews of every track from new album The Other One
Kawaii metallers Babymetal share new single Metal Kingdom, alongside a trailer for upcoming concept album, The Other One
NME
Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”
Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024
Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
I met the Kray twins in London’s nightclubs – here’s how everyone reacted when they walked in, Michael Caine reveals
ACTING legend Michael Caine has revealed how he met the Kray twins in London’s nightclubs – and how everyone reacted to the gangsters. The star of classic films such as Get Carter, The Ipcress File and Alfie, 89, rubbed shoulders with London's underworld in his younger days but avoided criminal activity.
NME
BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 1 unveil new Arctic Monkeys: Believe The Hype podcast
BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 1 have launched a new podcast, Arctic Monkeys: Believe The Hype, that explores the legacy of the band’s seminal debut album, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’. The eight-part series features exclusive interviews with artists that have...
NME
You can buy the original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s on eBay
The original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s has been listed for purchase on eBay. The character became a huge hit on the BBC, largely featuring during Saturday night show Noel’s House Party with Noel Edmonds. After being listed for sale this week, over 100 bids have already been...
NME
Cat Burns to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards
It’s been confirmed that Cat Burns is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. The BRIT Awards are due to take place February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Burns is nominated for two BRIT Awards, including Song Of...
NME
‘Warrior Nun’ fans buy billboard outside Netflix headquarters asking for a third season
Warrior Nun fans have rented a billboard outside of Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters, asking for a third season. Netflix cancelled Warrior Nun last month, shortly after the release of its second season, despite the show reportedly scoring the highest audience ratings ever for a Netflix show. Since the cancellation,...
NME
Watch Rosalía perform on a yellow lowrider for Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Rosalía recently delivered a live performance for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show at the Louvre as part of Paris Fashion Week, drawing on all three of her studio albums. Tearing across a vibrant stage design that included her performing atop a yellow lowrider towards the end,...
