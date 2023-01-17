ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The Bee Gees’ 40 greatest songs – ranked!

40. For Whom the Bell Tolls (1993) The Bee Gees’ biggest 90s hit sums up the pros and cons of their output during the decade. On the one hand, it’s an exceptionally high-quality song, the product of master craftsmen at work. On the other, the production is slick to the point of seeming faintly anodyne.
NME

Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME

Noel Gallagher announces huge Dublin gig with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays

Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Dublin this summer, with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays in support – buy tickets here. It’s one of a series of summer shows in support of Gallagher’s new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME

Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”

Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
NME

The best UK streaming platforms – ranked!

If you want to stream everything on every major platform in 2023 you’ll need to pay £1,126. Which is obviously ridiculous. Cut down your subscriptions and you’ll also be saving yourself from endlessly scrolling through a dozen watchlists every night – with far too much to choose from to ever justify the cost. So which ones are worth the direct debit? Here, we rank the best streamers available right now…
NME

Watch Charli XCX perform during The 1975’s Manchester homecoming gig

The 1975 performed a homecoming gig at Manchester’s AO Arena last night (January 20) and were joined by special guest Charli XCX – watch footage below. After performing ‘When We Are Together’ from recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 left the stage only for a knock to be heard at the door of the on-stage house.
NME

Headie One shares energetic new song ‘Martin’s Sofa’

Headie One has returned with his first new music of 2023 – watch the official video for new track ‘Martin’s Sofa’ below. The drill star ended 2022 by dropping collaborative mixtape ‘No Borders’, which saw him teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
NME

Sam Smith shares ‘Gloria’ title track, their “queer love hymn”

Sam Smith has shared the title track from their imminent new album ‘Gloria’, describing it as a “queer love hymn” – check it out below. Sam Smith – ‘Love Goes’ review: pop crooner leans further into heartbreak. ‘Gloria’ the album is set...
Guitar World Magazine

Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024

Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
NME

BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 1 unveil new Arctic Monkeys: Believe The Hype podcast

BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 1 have launched a new podcast, Arctic Monkeys: Believe The Hype, that explores the legacy of the band’s seminal debut album, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’. The eight-part series features exclusive interviews with artists that have...
NME

You can buy the original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s on eBay

The original Mr Blobby costume from the 1990s has been listed for purchase on eBay. The character became a huge hit on the BBC, largely featuring during Saturday night show Noel’s House Party with Noel Edmonds. After being listed for sale this week, over 100 bids have already been...
NME

Cat Burns to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards

It’s been confirmed that Cat Burns is set to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. The BRIT Awards are due to take place February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan. Burns is nominated for two BRIT Awards, including Song Of...

