Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract

Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs

Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz

NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Dearica Hamby Alleges 'Traumatizing' Treatment by Aces After Trade to Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby released a statement alleging that her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, treated her in an "unprofessional and unethical way" that led to a "traumatizing" experience prior to her trade on Saturday. Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post relayed the entire statement posted on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings

The most electric fantasy football player of the last few years smashed the expectations for his first playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers. Christian McCaffrey's successful wild-card round means he will be the target of most daily fantasy football players in Sunday contests on FanDuel and DraftKings. McCaffrey is...
Bleacher Report

NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies Separating from the Pack

With another week of parity-packed NBA action complete, it's time to take another stab at the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are making the top of the list easier, but the middle of the standings in both conferences are bringing unexpected results on an almost nightly basis.
Bleacher Report

Jordan Poole's Dominance Without Steph Lionized by NBA Twitter as Warriors Beat Cavs

The shorthanded Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for just their sixth road victory of the season. Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back, but bench players Jordan Poole, Ty Jerome, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga combined to lead the team to victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

76ers' Joel Embiid Says You Can't Win Posting Up: 'Not the Fricking '80s or '90s'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suggested Thursday that former NBA centers who want more post-up play in today's NBA are living in the past. While speaking to reporters about the evolution of his game and his preference of shooting from the elbow, Embiid said, "It's funny when you've got these old guys always talking about posting up, 'You need to spend time in the paint,' and all that stuff. You can't win this way anymore. It's not the fricking '90s or '80s like it used to be. So, they must not have any basketball IQ."

