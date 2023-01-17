Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract
Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III Ruled out vs. Raptors Because of Injuries
Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III have been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries, the team announced (h/t Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston). Smart suffered a right ankle sprain just before halftime and was helped off the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Magic's Jonathan Isaac to Play vs. Celtics in Return 2+ Years After Injury
Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Isaac is reportedly set to return to the court for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Isaac will play in Monday's contest against the Boston Celtics. He suffered a torn ACL in August 2020 during a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Walt Disney World Resort after the NBA restarted its season following a delay for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks Named as Prominent Buyers by Execs
Three weeks away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, three teams have been identified as some of the leading contenders to make a move. Per Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are "looking to add a proven player—or two—to complement their star-studded core," based on a sampling of general managers, scouts and front-office executives around the league.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Bleacher Report
Shannon Sharpe Has Heated Exchange With Grizzlies, Ja Morant's Dad Tee at Lakers Game
Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of the Memphis Grizzlies and the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, Tee Morant, during the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-121 win on Friday night. As seen in the following video, Sharpe got into a shouting match with the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Shannon Sharpe's Spat with Grizzlies: 'I Always Got His Back'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed the argument between Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday's game at Crypto.com Arena. "I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7," James told reporters Saturday. "So that's my guy....
Bleacher Report
Dearica Hamby Alleges 'Traumatizing' Treatment by Aces After Trade to Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby released a statement alleging that her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, treated her in an "unprofessional and unethical way" that led to a "traumatizing" experience prior to her trade on Saturday. Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post relayed the entire statement posted on...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' Lakers Thrill NBA Twitter With 'Best Win' of Season vs. Grizzlies
Behind another strong effort from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers secured what was perhaps a season-defining win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. L.A. trailed by four at halftime and eight after three quarters, but the team stormed back in the final frame to secure a 122-121 victory at home.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Move 1st-Round Pick, Take on Salary for Good Player
The Phoenix Suns are desperate for help ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise could be aggressive in its approach to acquiring new players under incoming governor Mat Ishbia. Phoenix is willing to move a first-round pick and potentially take on salary long-term "for...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman's Development 'Not Aligning' with Team's Title Hopes
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman had high expectations entering the NBA after being selected second overall in the 2020 draft, but he hasn't lived up to the hype thus far, and now the Dubs are considering moving him ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Ric...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Called Out by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Defense in Loss vs. Trae Young, Hawks
It's safe to say the New York Knicks are officially in a rut. They lost their third consecutive game on Friday night, a 139-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. It's the second-most points the Knicks have given up to an opponent this season, trailing only the 145 scored by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 13.
Bleacher Report
Steph Curry, Warriors Lambasted by NBA Twitter for Collapse vs. Jayson Tatum, Celtics
The Golden State Warriors looked to be well on their way to stealing a road win over the Boston Celtics in Thursday's rematch of last year's NBA Finals. However, a fourth-quarter lull spelled doom for Golden State as it went on to suffer a 121-118 overtime loss at TD Garden.
Bleacher Report
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders' Hroniss Grasu
New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu are engaged. Ionescu posted a series of pictures on Instagram of Grasu proposing to her around a heart made of roses with candles in the shape of heart on the ground. "It's always us. here's to forever...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Daily Fantasy Sleepers, Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings
The most electric fantasy football player of the last few years smashed the expectations for his first playoff game with the San Francisco 49ers. Christian McCaffrey's successful wild-card round means he will be the target of most daily fantasy football players in Sunday contests on FanDuel and DraftKings. McCaffrey is...
Bleacher Report
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies Separating from the Pack
With another week of parity-packed NBA action complete, it's time to take another stab at the power rankings. The Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are making the top of the list easier, but the middle of the standings in both conferences are bringing unexpected results on an almost nightly basis.
Bleacher Report
Jordan Poole's Dominance Without Steph Lionized by NBA Twitter as Warriors Beat Cavs
The shorthanded Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for just their sixth road victory of the season. Golden State opted to rest Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back, but bench players Jordan Poole, Ty Jerome, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga combined to lead the team to victory.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Joel Embiid Says You Can't Win Posting Up: 'Not the Fricking '80s or '90s'
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suggested Thursday that former NBA centers who want more post-up play in today's NBA are living in the past. While speaking to reporters about the evolution of his game and his preference of shooting from the elbow, Embiid said, "It's funny when you've got these old guys always talking about posting up, 'You need to spend time in the paint,' and all that stuff. You can't win this way anymore. It's not the fricking '90s or '80s like it used to be. So, they must not have any basketball IQ."
