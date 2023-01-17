Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suggested Thursday that former NBA centers who want more post-up play in today's NBA are living in the past. While speaking to reporters about the evolution of his game and his preference of shooting from the elbow, Embiid said, "It's funny when you've got these old guys always talking about posting up, 'You need to spend time in the paint,' and all that stuff. You can't win this way anymore. It's not the fricking '90s or '80s like it used to be. So, they must not have any basketball IQ."

