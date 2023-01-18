ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Baltimore church volunteer Evelyn Player

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYhVV_0kHZOsQT00

Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Baltimore church volunteer Evelyn Player 03:06

BALTIMORE -- Manzie Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to the murder of a Baltimore church volunteer who was stabbed to death in 2021.

Smith, now 63 years old, received a life sentence, suspending all but 50 years, with five years of probation, for the murder of 69-year-old Evelyn Player.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney Office said the sentence was determined by a plea deal.

"This case was deeply traumatic for everyone in the community and especially for the family of Evelyn Player, a matriarch of the neighborhood, who can never be replaced," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "This plea allows the family to receive closure and process their grief, resulting in a lengthy sentence that will ensure this dangerous individual never returns to the streets of our city again."

RELATED: Who Is Manzie Smith Jr.?

Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom at Southern Baptist Church about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16, an hour after she had let contractors into the building for church renovations.

The autopsy revealed that the Player died from multiple sharp force injuries.

According to the autopsy report, there were 38 stab wounds, primarily to her face, neck, and chest, and 54 cutting wounds, primarily to her face, neck, and hands.

There was evidence of defensive wounds on her extremities. Clippings from her fingernails were submitted with other evidence for possible DNA.

Her murder shook the community, leading Gov. Larry Hogan to offer a $100,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

"That's a void that we'll definitely feel for the days and months and years to come," Southern Baptist Church pastor Donte Hickman told WJZ.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in 2021 that it's unclear whether Player, a beloved church volunteer , was targeted or if her killing was random. He said there's no evidence suggesting that she and Smith knew one another.

"Miss Player was what we call in Baltimore a foot solider," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "She loved her community, she loved her church and she served her community with passion. And, as some church folks would say, she loved like Mary and served like Martha. Yet, because of a heinous act of violence, East Baltimore lost this kind soul."


The crime scene was processed by several crime lab technicians, who collected several suspected blood swabs from the bathroom, the door knobs, the light switch panel, other entries, and a piece of cardboard that had suspected blood on it found outside of the bathroom, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

The DNA evidence was submitted for testing, and three items contained a mixture of the victim's DNA and that of Smith.

Additionally, security footage revealed several images of an individual approaching the church, entering at 6:11 a.m. and leaving at 6:29 a.m.

Smith pawned two jewelry items on November 18, 2021, using his own I.D. Those items, which included two gold rings, were identified as belonging to Ms. Player. Smith was questioned on December 2, 2021, by Baltimore Police detectives who noted visible injuries to Smith's right hand, right arm, and chest.

Smith was arrested in early December 2021 on Crenshaw Avenue.

Detectives got a warrant for Smith's arrest after zeroing in on him based on DNA evidence found at the scene.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and other offenses.

Smith has a criminal history.

He was charged with rape  twice – in 1979 and 1992 – and sentenced collectively to 45 years.

In 2014, he assaulted and robbed an elderly woman before being sentenced to 18 years but his mandatory supervision ended in October 2021, just weeks before Player was killed.

Our media partners with The Baltimore Banner reported that Smith said to the judge that he was truly sorry for his actions and asked Player's family to forgive him.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City State's attorney Ivan Bates to try man charged for murdering cellmate

BALTIMORE — City State's attorney Ivan Bates will try a man accused of murdering his cellmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake facility, Bates announces in a press conference Friday. Gordon Staron Jr., 34, of Harford County, is charged with first-degree murder, after prosecutors alleged that he killed his deaf cellmate, who was found dead inside their cell at Central Booking on Oct. 9, 2022, the Baltimore Banner reported.  Staron was already incarcerated for the fatal stabbing of a man in the 1400 block of East Monument Street at a bus stop. Assistant State's Attorney Tonya LaPolla said the state intends to seek life without the possibility of parole.   
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 69-year-old beloved woman inside her East Baltimore church. Manzie Smith Jr., 63, pleaded guilty to the murder of Evelyn Player who was stabbed to death in November 2021. Smith received a life sentence with all but 50 years suspended and five years of probation. The […] The post Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

41-year-old man shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 41-year-old man was shot overnight in northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. in the 2300 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found the...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 women arrested in connection to an assault in Pasadena, say police

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — Two women were arrested in connection to an assault that happened early Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up around 2 a.m that happened in the 7800 block of...
PASADENA, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect struck victims with baseball bat, threatened them with sword

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie have arrested Franklin D. Johns, 35, for an assault that took place during an altercation with his roommates. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road after a report of a domestic disturbance and assault. “During their investigation, officers learned that an argument between roommates turned physical. The victims were threatened with a sword and struck with an aluminum baseball bat,” the department said in a statement. “Both victims suffered minor injuries during the assault and did not require medical treatment.” One The post Suspect struck victims with baseball bat, threatened them with sword appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police arrest man in hit-and-run collision that injured teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Crash Team investigators have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man who allegedly struck a teenager who had just exited an MTA bus in 2022, according to authorities.That man, Brian Taylor, struck a 15-year-old girl as she was exiting the bus near the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road in Randallstown, Baltimore County Police said on Friday.The life-altering collision occurred around 5 a.m. on April 7, police said.Taylor has been charged with failure to stop his vehicle and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, according to authorities.He faces other traffic-related charges too, police said.Investigators were initially searching for a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu following the collision.The teenager who was struck and injured by the vehicle is still "in the recovery stages" as she copes with "injuries that will have lifelong effects," according to Baltimore County Police spokesman Trae Corbin.Taylor has been released on bail.Court documents show that a judge set the bail at $10,000.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Giant Gas Station Carjacking Defendant Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

On Friday, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, James Bonifant sentenced defendant, Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill to 25 years in prison suspend all but eight years and five years of supervised probation upon release, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jones was convicted by a jury in October 2022 on charges of carjacking and second degree assault.
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Brawl With Swords, Bats, In Glen Burnie

At least one man was arrested after reportedly threatening his roommates with a sword and striking them with a baseball bat in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Franklin D. Johns, 35, was taken into custody after the altercation broke out between the roommates at the home in the 100 block of Hollins Ferry Road, around 6 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends and family come together to remember fallen officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE -- Friends and family of a fallen Baltimore City police officer held a vigil on Friday evening to remember her life and legacy.Officer Keona Holley was working an overtime shift Dec. 16, 2021, in the Curtis Bay neighborhood when she was shot ambush-style while sitting in her patrol car near Pennington Avenue and Hazel Street.The mother of four died two days before Christmas after she was taken off life support. Inclement weather last December at the one-year mark of her line-of-duty death pushed the vigil back to Jan. 20 of this year. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
98K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy