Enhanced RNA knockdown efficiency with engineered fusion guide RNAs that function with both CRISPR-CasRx and hammerhead ribozyme

Retinal nerve fiber layer thinning as a novel fingerprint for cardiovascular events: results from the prospective cohorts in UK and China
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 24 (2023) Cite this article. Retinal structural abnormalities have been found to serve as biomarkers for cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the association between retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) thickness and the incidence of CVD events remains inconclusive, and relevant longitudinal studies are lacking. Therefore, we aimed to examine this link in two prospective cohort studies.
Cost-effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibition and targeted treatment in combination as adjuvant treatment of patient with BRAF-mutant advanced melanoma
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 49 (2023) Cite this article. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and targeted treatments have improved the health outcomes of patients with advanced melanoma. However, due to the high cost of novel therapies, it is crucial to evaluate their value by considering both effectiveness and cost. To compare the cost-effectiveness of these novel agents (atezolizumab-vemurafenib-cobimetinib, vemurafenib-plus-cobimetinib, dabrafenib-plus-trametinib, and encorafenib-plus-binimetinib) for first-line treatment of metastatic melanoma with the BRAFV600 mutation.
CAR-T Cell–Mediated B-Cell Depletion in Central Nervous System Autoimmunity
Background and Objectives Anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) B-cell depletion is a remarkably successful multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells, which target antigens in a non-major histocompatibility complex (MHC)–restricted manner, can penetrate tissues more thoroughly than mAbs. However, a previous study indicated that anti-CD19 CAR-T cells can paradoxically exacerbate experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) disease. We tested anti-CD19 CAR-T cells in a B-cell–dependent EAE model that is responsive to anti-CD20 B-cell depletion similar to the clinical benefit of anti-CD20 mAb treatment in MS.
How to become an excellent pediatric resident: a qualitative comparative study from China
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 53 (2023) Cite this article. Competency-oriented medical education has become a global trend. However, most current studies focus on the independent effects of various competencies and lack an examination of the combined effects. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore the competency configurations of excellent pediatric residents and general pediatric residents and to provide a scientific reference for the talent training and career development of pediatric residents.
Accounting for cis-regulatory constraint prioritizes genes likely to affect species-specific traits
Alexander L. Starr1, Hunter B. Fraser ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8400-85411. Genome Biology volume 24, Article number: 11 (2023) Cite this article. Measuring allele-specific expression in interspecies hybrids is a powerful way to detect cis-regulatory changes underlying adaptation. However, it remains difficult to identify genes most likely to explain species-specific traits. Here, we outline a simple strategy that leverages population-scale allele-specific RNA-seq data to identify genes that show constrained cis-regulation within species yet show divergence between species. Applying this strategy to data from human-chimpanzee hybrid cortical organoids, we identify signatures of lineage-specific selection on genes related to saccharide metabolism, neurodegeneration, and primary cilia. We also highlight cis-regulatory divergence in CUX1 and EDNRB that may shape the trajectory of human brain development.
Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains' And Then The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes
Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists reported in a fascinating 2021 paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result could help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases.
Study points to link between schizophrenia and vascular alterations in the brain
A study conducted in Brazil and reported in an article published in Molecular Psychiatry suggests that schizophrenia may be associated with alterations in the vascularization of certain brain regions. Researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), D'Or Research and Education Institute (IDOR) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) found a link between astrocytes (central nervous system cells) from patients with schizophrenia and formation of narrow blood vessels.
Investigating the interface between biomaterials and cells to help regenerate body tissues
One of the approaches to improve the regeneration of body tissues is to focus on the physical surface cues of the biomaterial to see how different surface topographies such as tiny pillars may instruct cells "to do what we want them to do"—in this case regenerate bone tissue. "The...
The intervention strategies and service model for pharmacist-led diabetes management: a scoping review
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 46 (2023) Cite this article. There is increasing intervention activities provided during pharmacist-led diabetes management. Nevertheless, there is an unclear definition of the activities involved during the intervention. Thus, this study aimed to describe the type of intervention strategies and service model provided during pharmacist-led type 2 diabetes management and service outcomes.
Prevalence and predictors of prolonged length of stay among patients admitted under general internal medicine in a tertiary government hospital in Manila, Philippines: a retrospective cross-sectional study
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 50 (2023) Cite this article. Prolonged hospitalization leads to poorer health outcomes and consumes limited hospital resources. This study identified factors associated with prolonged length of stay (PLOS) among internal medicine patients admitted in a tertiary government hospital. Methods. We reviewed the...
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
Effect of common pregnancy and perinatal complications on offspring metabolic traits across the life course: a multi-cohort study
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 23 (2023) Cite this article. Common pregnancy and perinatal complications are associated with offspring cardiometabolic risk factors. These complications may influence multiple metabolic traits in the offspring and these associations might differ with offspring age. Methods. We used data from eight population-based cohort studies...
Voluntary risk mitigation behaviour can reduce impact of SARS-CoV-2: a real-time modelling study of the January 2022 Omicron wave in England
BMC Medicine volume 21, Article number: 25 (2023) Cite this article. Predicting the likely size of future SARS-CoV-2 waves is necessary for public health planning. In England, voluntary “plan B” mitigation measures were introduced in December 2021 including increased home working and face coverings in shops but stopped short of restrictions on social contacts. The impact of voluntary risk mitigation behaviours on future SARS-CoV-2 burden is unknown.
Using Kane’s framework to build an assessment tool for undergraduate medical student’s clinical competency with point of care ultrasound
BMC Medical Education volume 23, Article number: 43 (2023) Cite this article. Point-of-care ultrasonography (POCUS) is a portable imaging technology used in clinical settings. There is a need for valid tools to assess clinical competency in POCUS in medical students. The primary aim of this study was to use Kane’s framework to evaluate an interpretation-use argument (IUA) for an undergraduate POCUS assessment tool.
Scientists reveal the molecular mechanism of miRNA biogenesis complex in C. elegans
The study of microRNAs (miRNAs), small RNAs that play important roles in gene regulation in animals and humans alike, have long been a topic of research interest. How these miRNAs control and regulate gene expression is believed to hold the key to the development of effective treatment strategies for conditions such as cancer, which is a result of cell mutations.
Cedars-Sinai Cancer Breakthrough: Biological Pathway Identified That Leads Stem Cells To Die or Regenerate
Altering a cellular process can lead stem cells—cells from which other cells in the body develop—to die or regenerate, according to a new study led by Cedars-Sinai and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The findings, to be published today (January 13) in the peer-reviewed journal Cell...
Study reveals key aspect of the finely tuned regulation of gene expression
Your skin cells are clearly different from your brain cells even though they both develop in the same person and carry the same genes. They are different because each cell type expresses a particular set of genes that is different from the ones expressed by the other. This is possible thanks to cellular mechanisms that tightly regulate gene expression.
New cell characterization method hints at reasons for resistance to cancer therapies
Recent advances in analyzing data at the single-cell level have helped biologists make great strides in uncovering new information about cells and their behaviors. One commonly used approach, known as clustering, allows scientists to group cells based on characteristics such as the unique patterns of active or inactive genes or by the progeny of duplicating cells, known as clones, over several generations.
CMG901 Demonstrates Favorable Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors
Preliminary data from the KYM901 trial of CMG901 revealed promising safety findings for patients with solid tumors. Full data will be presented at the upcoming 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. In patients with advanced solid tumors, CMG901 was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety...
Discovery of cancer-associated fibroblast origin gives new direction for pancreatic cancer research
A type of cell that plays a key role in pancreatic cancer can trace its origin back to a structure that forms during embryonic development, new research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center shows. This new data, published recently in Nature Communications, is the first to show the cellular origin of normal pancreatic fibroblasts and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) that influence tumor progression. The research findings open the door for new therapeutic targets for pancreatic cancer, which remains challenging to treat.
