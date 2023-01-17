ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Grant program helps artists, businesses during the winter season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. has a program called the Window Wonderland Activation and Decoration Program that provides grant money to restaurants, bars and businesses that want to help celebrate the winter season. Social House jumped on board, bringing in artist Jen Erin to create a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 20

1. You can now enjoy a free cup of coffee every day at Brody's Be Cafe in Ada. The cafe made the announcement on Instagram this week with the caption "our goal is for more people to try our delicious coffee and meet our amazing staff." Brody's Be is a...
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Yeti

Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities

Updated, 10:07 a.m., 1/20/23 Kate Colburn, the executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, a Holland-based Pride center, said she’s afraid of what it might mean for the community’s marginalized groups after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners this month axed the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department. “DEI, at any level of government, […] The post After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy