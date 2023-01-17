Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
More than 12,000 people attend events in first 2 weeks of World of Winter
World of Winter started 14 days ago. The first two weeks of the annual festival have brought more than 12,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids combined for the first three events. But World of Winter is only just getting started. The festival goes through March 5. “In the wintertime, in...
Fox17
Grant program helps artists, businesses during the winter season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. has a program called the Window Wonderland Activation and Decoration Program that provides grant money to restaurants, bars and businesses that want to help celebrate the winter season. Social House jumped on board, bringing in artist Jen Erin to create a...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show kicks off today at DeVos Place
When making changes to a home, the change needs to be for the better and match lifestyle needs. The best place to find ideas, solutions, and connections for any remodeling or DIY project is at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show, kicking off Friday at DeVos Place. Nearly...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 20
1. You can now enjoy a free cup of coffee every day at Brody's Be Cafe in Ada. The cafe made the announcement on Instagram this week with the caption "our goal is for more people to try our delicious coffee and meet our amazing staff." Brody's Be is a...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
Fox17
'It has hit our family pretty hard': Grand Rapids nurse assistant seeks lifesaving kidney donation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 25 years, Shanntel Donaldson worked as a nurse assistant. “I never thought it would be her. I never thought it would be her,” says daughter Ron'neisha Stutts. “My mom worked every day. Since we were kids.”. Now, instead of clocking in to...
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
Fox17
West MI nonprofit seeks tutors to address declining literacy rates
(WXMI) — Education hit a few snags during the pandemic, and its impact on students has become apparent. The Education Trust – Midwest, who evaluates the nation's report cards, says Michigan’s reading scores are seven points below levels seen 20 years ago. That puts the state in...
Fox17
Alyssa Designs & Co. appearing at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
A new year may have people itching to do some home renovations, or maybe even build that perfect house. DIY-ers or pairing designers can find the latest trends and businesses to help achieve their dream home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.
Fox17
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Yeti
Meet Yeti! This calm cuddle bug loves to be around her people and cuddles 24/7! She has done well around cats, kids, and calm dogs in her foster home. Yeti would prefer to go to a home where you won't leave her alone often because she loves to soak up attention as much as she can. She's well-behaved, a great leash walker, knows several commands, and is clearly gorgeous!
Fox17
New wine bar, bookstore coming to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon see a new self-serve wine bar and bookstore at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR). Ink by Hudson will feature wines made in Michigan and contemporary books telling diverse stories, among other gifts and essential goods, the airport says. The wine bar...
Fox17
Corewell Health Center for Integrative Medicine- Muskegon expanding addiction services
Muskegon’s overdose rate is the 3rd highest in the state, second to Wayne and Genesee Counties. According to the Michigan system for Opioid Overdose Surveillance, Muskegon County had an estimated 76 overdose fatalities over the last year. To meet the needs of the community, Corewell Health has expanded addiction service options in Muskegon.
After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities
Updated, 10:07 a.m., 1/20/23 Kate Colburn, the executive director of Out on the Lakeshore, a Holland-based Pride center, said she’s afraid of what it might mean for the community’s marginalized groups after the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners this month axed the county’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Department. “DEI, at any level of government, […] The post After Ottawa Co. board dismantled the DEI dept., residents worry about impacted communities appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Nearly $10K stolen from Harbor Humane Society
An Ottawa County animal shelter says that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the nonprofit organization.
MLive.com
Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The city of Grand Haven is preparing a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that will be sent to officials in Ottawa County who dismantled its DEI office more than two weeks ago. The Grand Haven City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Fox17
Here's a peak at what you can find at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
A new year may have people itching to do some home renovations, or maybe even build that perfect house. DIY-ers or pairing designers can find the latest trends and businesses to help achieve their dream home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
Fox17
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
