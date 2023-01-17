Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Down -8.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Brookdale (BKD) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
A downtrend has been apparent in Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 8.3% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $208.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad...
NASDAQ
Hess (HES) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hess (HES) closed at $154.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas...
NASDAQ
Petrobras (PBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $11.46, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $26.60, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and...
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the business development...
NASDAQ
Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $101.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained...
NASDAQ
Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agilent Technologies (A) closed at $155.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the scientific...
NASDAQ
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) closed at $14.72, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $89.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the pawn store...
NASDAQ
Best Buy (BBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed at $82.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer...
NASDAQ
DexCom (DXCM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DexCom (DXCM) closed at $107.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical...
NASDAQ
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.97, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
3M (MMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $120.65, moving +1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Post-it...
NASDAQ
Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $497.30, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer...
NASDAQ
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) closed at $31.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
Comments / 0