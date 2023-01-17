Read full article on original website
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Royals Review
Former MI5 Agent Confesses On His Deathbed- " I Killed Princess Diana Because She Knew Secrets Of Royalty ( VIDEO )
Princess Diana – the people’s princess. She was adored by everyone who knew her, and she brought light wherever she went. She was known for her compassion and kindness, grace and elegance. Life was cruel to steal her so young from her people, at such a young age, too.
‘It’s been an amazing life’: Michael J. Fox tells his story at Sundance
Was Michael J. Fox at Sundance? What is “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” about? Review for “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. How is Michael J. Fox doing?
‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner says he broke 30 bones in snowplow accident
“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that sent him to the hospital for more than two weeks. Renner, who plays superhero archer Hawkeye in the Marvel movie and TV “Universe,” posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that read:
Neil Young pays tribute to David Crosby: ‘Love you man’
Legendary rocker Neil Young has paid tribute to former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby. “David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band,” the statement, posted to Young’s website, read.
Who’s that girl? Everyone in Madonna’s tour announcement video as ticket sales start
Ticket sales for Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: “You think people would come to that show?”
‘Ted Lasso’ will return to make us believe again this spring
Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+. The streamer has announced that Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is happening in spring 2023. No actual date, just that. A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here’s why that’s important
One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”. The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of “Shrek,” follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he’s spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.
