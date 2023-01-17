ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Neil Young pays tribute to David Crosby: ‘Love you man’

Legendary rocker Neil Young has paid tribute to former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby. “David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band,” the statement, posted to Young’s website, read.
Idaho8.com

Who’s that girl? Everyone in Madonna’s tour announcement video as ticket sales start

Ticket sales for Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: “You think people would come to that show?”
Idaho8.com

‘Ted Lasso’ will return to make us believe again this spring

Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+. The streamer has announced that Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is happening in spring 2023. No actual date, just that. A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.
Idaho8.com

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here’s why that’s important

One of the most stirring and resonant sequences in a film this awards season comes from an unlikely source: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”. The DreamWorks film, a sequel to a spinoff of “Shrek,” follows the titular feline as he attempts to restore eight of the nine lives he’s spent. He spends most of the film committing acts of daring with panache and charm to spare, as audiences have come to expect from Puss in Boots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy