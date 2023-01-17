Read full article on original website
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents
The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested
A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
Watch: Iowa State Fans Welcome Back Tyrese Hunter in Brutal Fashion
Tuesday was a highly-anticipated night of Big 12 basketball action with K-State hosting Kansas and Iowa State welcoming in Texas. It was a pair of Top 25 match ups in the league with several storylines to watch. Arguably the biggest storyline was the return of Tyrese Hunter to Ames, Iowa for the first time since he transferred from the Cyclones to the Longhorns in the offseason.
Texas Basketball: 3 takeaways from Horns offensive collapse vs. Iowa St
A bad dry spell to end the game cost acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 7 Texas basketball in a key Big 12 road game against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones and head coach TJ Otzelberger. After getting off to a solid start in the first half, Texas couldn’t muster much offense down the stretch in the final 20 minutes.
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
