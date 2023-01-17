Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
GMA’s Sam Champion sparks concern on set and has Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan begging him to ‘be careful’
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
