Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Related
L.A. Weekly
Bottega Taboo, Owned by the Famous Pop Star, Lika Osipova, is Creating a Buzz in LA
Ever heard of the Bottega Taboo, the latest culinary offering in Los Angeles? This new establishment has been creating a buzz around town, with the co-owners being none other than the famous pop star and award-winning TV personality Lika Osipova and designer Tata Michael. Their creative genius and unique combination of style and cutting-edge gourmet cuisine have brought a new wave of enthusiasm to the city’s culinary scene.
L.A. Weekly
Body Language: Arts Calendar January 19-25
This week the language of art feels physical, as creatives use the body as the site and medium of expression. From the return of a beloved festival of dance on film, to an online show of art around the Woman. Life. Freedom movement, an interactive installation of social systems sculpture, a new play about empathy gone awry, psychologically charged portraits of women, a look at art’s role in politics, a benefit for a foundation helping artists in need, an obsessive collection of interesting bar napkins, a massive group show of new contemporary art opens with a bang, and abstract paintings quietly contemplate the body’s place in nature.
L.A. Weekly
Hell’s Kitchen Comes To Trejo’s Tacos and New Bar At Lunetta – Here’s What’s Popping Up
Starting Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 26, Danny Trejo will team up with L.A. chef Dafne Mejia of Hell’s Kitchen, and feature her winning “HELLrizo” taco made with chorizo, Al Pastor sauce and topped with a slice of grilled pineapple, and a slice of avocado on a green corn tortilla, at the Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood Cantina location only. Trejo was recently a judge on Season 21, alongside Chef Gordon Ramsey, in the “Everyone’s Taco’ing About It” episode, where the competing chefs went head-to-head in creating an elevated taco. To kick off the winning collaboration, a celebration will be held at Trejo’s Tacos Hollywood Cantina on Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with Trejo and Mejia on hand, alongside live music.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
L.A. Weekly
Scurry Down The Rabbit Hole With These Lunar New Year Celebrations
The Chinese Lunar New Year 2023 starts this Sunday, Jan. 22 and runs through Thursday, Feb. 9. It’s the year of the Rabbit, a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture and is predicted to be a year of hope. People born in a year of the Rabbit are said to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious. Here are some celebrations worth hopping into.
L.A. Weekly
The Cure Company Builds a Reputation for Innovative Craft Cannabis
The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, with an estimated value of over $82.3 billion by 2027. The legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use has led to an explosion of new companies entering the market, each one vying for a piece of the pie. And with new companies popping up every day, it can be hard to stand out in this sea of new players. However, Los Angeles-based The Cure Company has managed to do just that.
L.A. Weekly
BMO Stadium: Banc of California No Longer Has Naming Rights
Banc of California Stadium, as it has been known since the soccer stadium’s inception in 2018, will now be known as BMO Stadium. Bank of Montreal (BMO) bought the naming rights in 2023 and on Thursday announced the change for the home of the Major League Soccer 2022 champion Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).
L.A. Weekly
LA Council Explores Unarmed Response Options After Fatal LAPD Incidents
Multiple Los Angeles City Council members are exploring unarmed response options, sparked by recent high-profile critical incidents involving LAPD. “The deaths of Keenan Anderson, Oscar Leon Sanchez, and Takar Smith underscore that our work in reforming procedures, demanding accountability, and expanding deployment of unarmed response where appropriate is far from over,” Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said Tuesday.
L.A. Weekly
Ex-Councilman Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To RICO Charges
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges and admitted to leading a pay-for-play scheme in downtown L.A. The agreement was filed for the 54-year-old ex-councilman on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of tax evasion.
Comments / 2