Shortly after author Missy Wolfe gave a presentation to a standing room audience at Greenwich Library in early December, the host of the event, Wynn McDaniel, Regent of the Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution, was contacted by Elaine Zygmont-Mink, 5th Grade teacher at the International School at Dundee. The topic of Missy Wolfe’s talk was her recent book, Hidden History of Colonial Greenwich, and it coincided with a colonial America unit currently being taught to their three 5th Grade classes.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO