ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: Transportation Obfuscation

Why do the folks who run our commuter railroads act like their customers are stupid? Though desperate for ridership to return (to fight huge post-COVID deficits), they ignore legitimate commuter feedback and do everything they can to hide their failures. Case in point: the Commuter Rail Council, the independent watchdog...
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

Author Missy Wolfe Explores Colonial Life in Greenwich with ISD Students

Shortly after author Missy Wolfe gave a presentation to a standing room audience at Greenwich Library in early December, the host of the event, Wynn McDaniel, Regent of the Horseneck Daughters of the American Revolution, was contacted by Elaine Zygmont-Mink, 5th Grade teacher at the International School at Dundee. The topic of Missy Wolfe’s talk was her recent book, Hidden History of Colonial Greenwich, and it coincided with a colonial America unit currently being taught to their three 5th Grade classes.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

DPW drainage meeting addresses challenges for residents “at the bottom of the bathtub”

About 100 people attended Thursday’s DPW meeting for residents in the drainage area that includes Francine Drive, Hillside Drive, Echo Lane, Ridgeview Ave, Andrews Rd, Old Church Rd, and Plow Lane. Deputy commissioner Jim Michel said his department had been studying the area, looking for areas of concern, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy