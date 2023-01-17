Read full article on original website
Students Weigh in on the Current State and Future of Asian and Asian-American Studies
The University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) recently launched a new Global Asian Studies (GLAS) major, which combines UIC’s former Asian-American Studies (ASAM) and Asian Studies (ASST) programs. The announcement of the GLAS major at UIC has prompted questions about similar steps the University of Chicago should be taking to improve or expand its offerings for Asian and Asian-American studies, as well as other areas of race and ethnic studies.
Paul Alivisatos Reflects on First Year as President, Talks Safety Alerts and GSU
Paul Alivisatos (A.B. ’81) was named the 14th president of the University of Chicago in February 2021, following former president Robert Zimmer’s decision to step down for health reasons. This fall marked the first year of Alivisatos’s presidency. In an exclusive interview, Maroon Editor-in-Chief Gage Gramlick and...
And the Critic Said, “Let There Be Light”
The ivy on Fourth Presbyterian Church is still green on the first weekend in October. While leaves on surrounding trees have grown desiccated and begun to drop, the green tendrils on the church’s facade remain lush. The foliage wraps around crevices like the arms of a wool sweater, softening the hard lines of the church’s stone and accentuating the height of its spire. But why, I wondered during my visit to the church in early fall, was the ivy still green? I found my answer across the street: the vines hadn’t yet dried out because they receive very little sunlight.
Can I Customize That Order?
Let’s talk options. The University of Chicago offers a total of four meal plans: Unlimited ($2,376/quarter), Phoenix ($2,376/quarter), Apartment ($1,684/quarter), and Off-Campus ($153/10-meal pack). As the names suggest, the Apartment and Off-Campus plans are exclusive to students who live in on-campus apartments and off-campus housing, respectively. This leaves two options for students who live on campus. Between the equally-priced Unlimited and Phoenix plans, which both offer five guest swipes, 10 to-go swipes, and Saturday night meal swipes, the notable difference is a trade-off in flexibility: Unlimited offers unlimited (shocking, I know) dining hall swipes but 100 Maroon Dollars and three meal exchanges, while Phoenix caps you at 150 swipes (approximately two per day) but provides 50 extra maroon dollars and 12 additional meal exchanges. First-years are required to be enrolled in Unlimited—probably something about not being trusted to feed themselves.
The Maroon Weekly, E93
In our first episode of 2023, we catch up on campus happenings: a fire in Woodlawn, fraternity controversy, Provost Ka Yee C. Lee’s departure, and a beloved UChicago winter tradition. Hosted by: Gregory Caesar, Jake Zucker, Pravan Chakravarthy, and Carter Beckstein. Edited by: Gregory Caesar.
Israeli Military Off Our Campus!
Content Warning: This article includes violent imagery and discusses genocide, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian rhetoric. This winter, the University of Chicago is hosting Meir Elran, a veteran general in the Israeli army, to teach a College course. Euphemistically entitled “Security, Counter-Terrorism, and Resilience: The Israeli Case” and already taught multiple times in the past few years, General Elran’s course promises students a detailed overview of “how Western liberal democracies respond to the threat of terrorism and sub-conventional ‘hybrid’ warfare, with a specific focus on the case of Israel.” To this end, the course surveys Israeli “security strategy and practice” from the period before 1948 to the present, with a particular focus on how this practice might now be embraced or adopted by other “liberal democracies,” the United States among them.
UChicago Alum Dinah Clottey’s T’kor Couture Brings Together Social Justice and Fashion
T’kor Couture, the hand-crocheted, social justice–oriented fashion line started by University alum (B.A./B.S. ’22) Dinah Clottey, released its new collection on November 4. The price range for her latest collection runs from $60.00 for bucket hats to $365.00 for a cardigan, with prices for tops and skirts around $120.00 and $155.00, respectively.
Downtown Shuttle Runs with Partial Service From January 9 to January 17
Since January 9, the University of Chicago’s downtown shuttle, which connects the University’s Hyde Park campus to the Gleacher Center and the UChicago Medicine clinics in downtown Chicago, has run with partial service to its multiple spots. The shuttle runs from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with approximately...
Adam Melchor and Noah Kahan Evoke Feelings of Love and Nostalgia
They arrived in style, cruising through the streets of Chicago in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Noah Kahan popped his head out of the hot dog-shaped vehicle and waved at the crowd of waiting fans. Once the crowd processed the initial shock of witnessing singers Kahan and Adam Melchor arrive in a rolling sausage, we made our way towards the retro-style flashing lights of the Riviera.
UCPD Arrests Suspects Involved in Six Armed Robberies Thursday
Content warning: This article mentions physical violence. At least six armed robberies took place on and near campus Thursday, January 12, according to two emails sent by Associate Vice President for Safety & Security Eric Heath. Following the second round of robberies on Thursday morning, the University of Chicago Police...
