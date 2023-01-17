The building that has for decades housed a private club catering to Springfield’s movers and shakers is up for sale… leaving the future of that club in question. The Sangamo Club has been in that two-story building at 227 East Adams since 1963. But the State Journal-Register reports the building is now on the market. Sangamo Club president Jim Ackerman says the club is trying to stay in business, but says it will be up to the purchaser of the building whether to let it remain at the current location or force it to move.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO