‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
wmay.com
Springfield To Consider Ban On Motorized Surfboards On Lake
The city of Springfield will consider a ban on the use of motorized surfboards on Lake Springfield. The city says no such devices have received permits for use on the lake, but someone has inquired about doing so in the future. An ordinance up for consideration this month says the...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/19/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law. House Bill 240 was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting a county’s ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants that have been deemed unfit for trial.
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
Springfield’s MacArthur Boulevard closing most lanes for two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A major street in the city of Springfield will be closed for two days. The Springfield Office of Public Works announced they will close both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on part of MacArthur Boulevard. The closure will take place between Lawrence and Fayette Avenues. The closure is for sewer […]
ems1.com
Prone positioning: Therapy or apathy?
If you don’t know that prone positioning can cause great bodily harm or death in some patients, you don’t belong in EMS — Any conscientious EMS provider who watched thepolice body cam video preceding the death of Earl L. Moore, Jr. in Springfield, Illinois, should be sickened by the attitude and apathy of the EMS providers involved. The patient died during transport and, judging from the lack of interest of the EMS providers in the bodycam video, I’m not sure they even realized it.
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
wmay.com
Report: Sangamo Club Building Up For Sale
The building that has for decades housed a private club catering to Springfield’s movers and shakers is up for sale… leaving the future of that club in question. The Sangamo Club has been in that two-story building at 227 East Adams since 1963. But the State Journal-Register reports the building is now on the market. Sangamo Club president Jim Ackerman says the club is trying to stay in business, but says it will be up to the purchaser of the building whether to let it remain at the current location or force it to move.
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
wmay.com
Springfield School Board Approves Change In HS Graduation Requirements
District 186 has adopted new high school graduation requirements which will result in students having to obtain fewer credits… but which district officials say will better prepare them for their future path, whether college or straight into a career. The revised requirements now call for students to get 24...
advantagenews.com
Man open-carrying weapons jailed in Alton
Alton Police diffused what could have potentially been a deadly situation this (Wednesday) afternoon as a man carrying what is believed to be a pair of weapons was taken into custody. Just before 2pm, police say the suspect was spotted walking along Broadway walking in the 1200 block of E. Broadway while armed with a handgun.
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Preliminary hearing of Earl Moore Jr. murder trial reveals new evidence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The preliminary trial was underway Friday for the criminal murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two EMS workers who are charged with first-degree murder. Body camera footage from the Springfield Police Department shows Finley and Cadigan put Moore Jr. on a stretcher face-down. Sangamon County […]
edglentoday.com
Alton-Area Lawyers Secure $3.3 Million Verdict for Boat Worker Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
ALTON/EAST ALTON - Kevin Mogensen has been awarded a verdict of $3,310,000 by a Madison County jury after he was exposed to unsafe working conditions which aggravated his pre-existing asthma. After two hours and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury awarded Mogensen $60,000 in lost earnings, $2.75 million dollars for...
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
