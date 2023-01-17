WSU Career Expos are bi-annual events hosted by the Academic Success and Career Center. These events aim to connect WSU students with employer partners and their full-time jobs and internships. This Spring WSU Career Expo will be hosted virtually on Handshake from 12-3 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, and in person at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO