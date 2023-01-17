ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU Everett launches interactive anti-racism project

To mark Washington State University’s debut observing the National Day of Racial Healing, WSU Everett has launched an interactive project to help the community reflect on and learn how to break down systemic racism. The EverCoug Anti-Racism Project challenges participants to think about the term “systemic racism,” and then...
WSU Virtual Career Expo

WSU Career Expos are bi-annual events hosted by the Academic Success and Career Center. These events aim to connect WSU students with employer partners and their full-time jobs and internships. This Spring WSU Career Expo will be hosted virtually on Handshake from 12-3 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, and in person at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman from 12-4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.
WSU Graduate School fills two vacant associate vice provost positions

The Washington State University Graduate School has appointed Chemistry Professor Gregory J. Crouch as associate vice provost for graduate academic programs. Management and Entrepreneurship Professor Arvin Sahaym has been named associate vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives with the Graduate School. Both appointments began with the start of the Spring 2023...
WSU’s Tom Collins named innovator of the year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

A recent increase in wildfire smoke has challenged the wine and grape industry. Tom Collins, assistant professor in Washington State University’s Department of Viticulture & Enology, is dedicated to finding a solution. Collins was recently selected as Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Innovator of the Year for his influential research on...
Student microgrid project brings sustainability, resilience to Tulalip Tribes

A team of Washington State University Pullman senior electrical engineering students is bringing classroom learning to life through the design of a microgrid for an administration building on the Tulalip Indian Reservation. The year-long project is a collaboration with the Snohomish Public Utility District (PUD) and the Tulalip Tribes, a...
Re-Imagined Radio showcases 18 stories told with sound

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Re-Imagined Radio will open its 11th season with “Short Sound Stories,” a collected sampling of student works from a class offered at WSU Vancouver during the fall 2022 semester. The class, “Storytelling with Sound,” was taught by John Barber, faculty member of the university’s Creative Media and Digital Culture program and founder of Re-Imagined Radio.
