WVNews
Players unhappy as women's game off due to frozen field
LONDON (AP) — A top-flight women's match in England was abandoned after just six minutes on Sunday because the field was frozen, sparking complaints from managers and players that the league wasn't being taken seriously enough. There was a field inspection three hours before the scheduled kickoff between Chelsea...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Nketiah's late goal gives Arsenal 3-2 win over Man United
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s academy products are keeping the club’s Premier League title challenge on track. Eddie Nketiah netted twice — including a 90th-minute winner — and Bukayo Saka also scored to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday to maintain some breathing room atop the table.
Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to the team's social media. The Bills posted a video...
James Okonkwo adjusting to a new sport, a new country
A few short years ago, James Okonkwo was a teenager living in Maidenhead, England, trying to work his way up in the LTA, the premier organization for tennis in the United Kingdom. Last month, Okonkwo found himself in Portland, Oregon, trying to find a way to slow down the Boilermakers’...
