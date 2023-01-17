ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 9

Mike Doman
3d ago

Wtf are you kidding !! Just because he is a man of color they try to represent him as a hero African American. What did he do

Related
Scorebook Live

16 Illinois wrestlers ranked in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are 16 wrestlers from the state of Illinois on the lists, including two who are ranked as the top wrestlers in their weight classes and five more who are ranked second in their classes. Here's a quick look at who made ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

An Evening with TC Carson at City Winery Chicago

T.C. Carson is a musician, dancer, and actor best known for his portrayal of Kyle Barker on the hit sitcom ‘Living Single’. He has returned to Chicago for a night of soul and jazz at City Winery. Tonight at City Winery Chicago. Doors open at 6 pm. 1200...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Garrett Popcorn opens first shop at Midway

CHICAGO — Garrett Popcorn celebrated National Popcorn Day by opening up their first Midway Airport location. The new shop, located in the Central Market, is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and serves Garrett Popcorn fan-favorites like Garrett Mix, CheeseCorn, CaramelCrisp and a variety of Nut CaramelCrisp recipes, in addition to classics like Buttery and Plain.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Green Mill: Come for the mob history and stay for the live jazz

On January 16, 1919, the 18th Amendment was ratified and the country went dry at midnight on January 17, 1920. Dave Jemilo, owner of the historic Chicago cocktail lounge The Green Mill, joins John Landecker to talk about the location’s history, its connection to The Prohibition Era, and Al Capone.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Changing young West Side lives

Although he took a detour from an initial plan to become a doctor, Adam Alonso is saving, or at least changing, lives nonetheless. As CEO of BUILD, a West Side nonprofit focused on gang intervention, violence prevention and youth development, Alonso and his team serve more than 2,500 vulnerable youth every year. His work was recently recognized by the inaugural Chicago Bears Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The award was accompanied by a $10,000 grant from the NFL Foundation, through Bears Care, a program that has partnered with BUILD since 2012.
CHICAGO, IL

