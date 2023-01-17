Read full article on original website
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia
The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70
COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed
JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 21
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event. The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to...
Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban
COLUMBIA - A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia. The lawsuit, which was filed in St. Louis City Circuit Court, claims House Bill No. 126 violates the state constitutional mandate of a separation of church and state. The bill bans abortion in the state except for extreme medical emergencies.
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since January 6, and that extension will continue until January 28.
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The JCFD responded to calls of a structure fire in the 600...
Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School
COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
Number of jurors chosen in trial for man accused of dumping wife's body in dumpster
COLUMBIA - The prosecution and defense chose the number of jurors they want in the murder trial of Keith Comfort at a pre-trial conference on Thursday. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In August 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin...
Woman charged in Keytesville shooting, victims identified
KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is charged with murder in...
One dead, one injured in Keytesville shooting
KEYTESVILLE - In a shooting Friday morning, one person was killed while another was injured. Around 8 a.m. Friday, Chariton County Sheriff's deputies responded to call regarding an altercation. After arriving to the scene, deputies requested assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control. MSHP Cpl....
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Both Missouri basketball teams prepare for top SEC foes
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Arena will be packed the weekend of Jan. 21-22 as both Missouri men's and women's basketball teams are hosting top SEC opponents. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates and his Tigers' are coming off a momentum win as they defeated No. 25 Arkansas 79-76 on Jan. 18. The...
Miami QB announces transfer to Mizzou
Miami (FL) quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring to Mizzou for the 2023 season. Garcia officially announced his commitment to Missouri on Friday afternoon. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news on Thursday night. Garcia spent two seasons at Miami (FL), seeing significant playing time as a Redshirt Freshman in 2022.
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
