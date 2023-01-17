ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSU expands Free Tuition Program for incoming students living in four new counties in southern Ohio

By Shawnee State University
 4 days ago

Shawnee State University has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland, and Vinton counties in the state of Ohio. Offering free tuition to Pell-eligible first-time students who have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 18 ACT score, these counties join Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, and Ross counties in Ohio, as well as Greenup, Boyd, and Lewis counties in Kentucky that have been part of the free tuition program since its launch last fall.

“Our free tuition program has already made college possible for hundreds of students in our region,” SSU President Jeff Bauer, said. “We are thrilled to be able to expand the program and look forward to welcoming more students this fall — and into the future.”

Eligibility requirements include being a first-time undergraduate student entering SSU in Fall 2023 (including College Credit Plus students who earned college credit while in high school), being a resident of Scioto, Lawrence, Adams, Pike, Ross, Brown, Gallia, Highland, and Vinton counties in Ohio, or Greenup, Boyd, or Lewis counties in Kentucky, qualifying for Federal Pell Grant (as determined by FAFSA), having a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and an ACT score of at least 18. Students must enroll at SSU as a full-time student and maintain full-time status.

Bauer said that the program is funded in part through donations to the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship within the SSU Development Foundation. To expand the program, funds raised at this year’s SSU President’s Gala to be held Apr. 22 will benefit the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship fund.

“Providing more opportunities for students of our region – who use their Shawnee State degrees to fill vital healthcare, business, education and technology jobs here in our region – benefits all of us who call southern Ohio home,” he said. “We’ve received overwhelming support for our free tuition program and appreciate everything that our community members, educators and families do to help students in our region plan for successful lives after high school.”

Application for the Free Tuition Initiative is automatically considered when students complete their general university application. The program covers the tuition costs and does not include housing, books, special course fees, or meals.

To learn more about the Free Tuition Program at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/free-tuition or call the university’s Office of Admission at 740-351-4778.

