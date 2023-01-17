LeBron James On How Martin Luther King Jr. And Muhammad Ali Inspired Him: "Growing Up In The Inner-City, Seeing How Underprivileged Black People Are..."

Read full article on original website
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
Opinion: It’s Racist to Memorialize Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassin
A few days ago, I wrote an article on why it was disrespectful to celebrate Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. day. King was a civil rights activist who worked for equality, justice, and freedom. Lee was a traitor who fought to protect the power of tyrants. Celebrating both of those historical figures on the same day is an effort to erase history.
Tim Scott's Martin Luther King Jr. Day message: We should be talking about opportunity, not equity
Sen. Tim Scott reflected on the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and why Americans should be celebrating the progress made in the last 50 years.
