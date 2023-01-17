Hip-hop will no longer live in Hudson Square but instead reside in the Flatiron District. MediaCo Holding, parent company of radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS, signed a 16-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the second and third floors of Savanna’s 48 West 25th Street, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, according to Savanna.

