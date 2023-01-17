ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

New Life Sciences Design Can Fill Empty New York Towers

The life sciences sector has become a formidable economic driver for cities around the world. Today, New York City is becoming a regional force for job creation in life sciences, top-notch science education, and state-of-the art research that capitalizes on all the incomparable energy and talent that this city alone can offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

NYC Industrial Leasing Sees Boost in Fourth Quarter of 2022

Tenants leased 1.5 million square feet of industrial space in New York City in the fourth quarter of 2022, more than double the amount in the previous quarter, according to a report from CBRE. The deals were the most square footage leased since the third quarter of 2020 and pushed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

HOT 97 Owner MediaCo Relocating to 25K SF in Flatiron

Hip-hop will no longer live in Hudson Square but instead reside in the Flatiron District. MediaCo Holding, parent company of radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS, signed a 16-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the second and third floors of Savanna’s 48 West 25th Street, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, according to Savanna.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Dominican Republic Bank BanReservas Opening First NYC Outpost at Radio Tower & Hotel

Dominican Republic-based bank BanReservas is putting down retail roots in Washington Heights, Commercial Observer has learned. BanReservas signed a lease for 2,237 square feet at 500 181st Street, also known as the Radio Tower & Hotel, to open its New York City bank, according to landlord broker Newmark. Asking rents were around $175 per square foot, but Nermark declined to disclose the length of the lease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall

After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis ​​Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Carthage Real Estate Advisors Lands $100M for Harlem Mixed-Use Development

Carthage Real Estate Advisors has secured $100 million in construction financing for one of its 18-story apartment buildings in its Marcus Garvey Village mixed-use development in Harlem, Commercial Observer can first report. The financing consists of roughly 70 percent debt and 30 percent equity. New York City Housing Development Corporation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Moroccan Government and Fertility Clinic Sign 17K SF at 369 Lexington

The Moroccan consulate and a fertility clinic took a combined 17,000 square feet in separate leases at Triangle Assets’ 369 Lexington Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The Consulate General of Morocco signed a lease for 8,500 square feet in the building and will relocate from 55 Broadway, according to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Luxury Vintage Shop What Goes Around Comes Around Keeping Wooster Street Location

Luxury vintage clothing shop What Goes Around Comes Around will turn its Wooster Street pop-up into a permanent retail outpost. The retailer signed a seven-year lease for an 8,350-square-foot, two-floor space at Zar Property NY’s 113 Wooster Street between Spring and Prince streets, for its second SoHo location, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

