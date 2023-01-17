ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern basketball reschedules B1G games against Wisconsin, Nebraska

The Big Ten basketball schedule has been updated after Northwestern’s recent postponements. COVID-19 cases in the Wildcats program prevented NU from playing games against Nebraska and Wisconsin as originally scheduled. Those games now have new dates, the program announced Sunday. Wisconsin at Northwestern will now be played on Monday...
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination

Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy