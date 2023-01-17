Read full article on original website
Related
Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon
A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
Idaho lawmakers weigh state employee raises amid stories of low pay, morale
BOISE — Amid pleas for help to counter the effects of inflation and rising costs of living, Idaho lawmakers are faced with determining how much to raise state employee compensation. Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee members heard testimony on Jan. 18 from agency directors and received hundreds of...
Affordable, reliable and sustainable: Report compares utility performance
A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. The...
Idaho Capitol Press Conference Hails Roe v. Wade, Railed Against Trigger law
BOISE — In recognition of the Supreme Court ruling making Roe v. Wade the law of the land 50 years ago on Jan. 22, 1973, members of Planned Parenthood, Legal Voice and ACLU, along with some Democratic lawmakers held a press conference at the capitol on Friday at noon.
'Pave the way': Rep. Jacobsen bills would ease rules to build homes in Washington
(The Center Square) – Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen, R-Puyallup, has introduced a pair of bills into the Washington State House of Representatives addressing the state’s affordable housing shortage. House Bill 1401 would let cities and counties adopt a simple, low-cost, expedited permit process for the development of single-family, duplex,...
Washington State Board Charges Idaho Doctor With COVID-19 Related Violations
Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho has until Jan. 30 to respond to charges from the Washington Medical Commission that he violated standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. Cole, a pathologist whose specialty does not involve direct patient-care experience, has maintained that he didn’t violate any standards while treating patients for COVID-19 via telehealth.
Idaho Governor Wins Lawsuit Filed by Activists Over Homeless Encampment
BOISE - Governor Brad Little was victorious in winning a lawsuit stemming from an encampment on the Capitol Annex. His office says a decision earlier this month protects the state’s ability to prevent illegal encampments that harm public property and pose significant health and safety risks. A judge’s decision...
U.S. Sen. Murray, Washington state lawmakers push for more childcare access
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, on Wednesday returned to Washington state’s capital, Olympia, where her political career began more than three decades ago as a “mom in tennis shoes,” for a press conference on federal and state legislation on child care. She...
Bill Introduced to Restore Police Ability to Engage in Pursuits in Washington State
OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.
Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
Bill would allow local gun control in Washington state
(The Center Square) – People spoke out for and against a bill that would repeal Washington state’s preemption statute, which gives the Legislature the primary authority to regulate firearms, during a Tuesday morning public hearing held by the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1178 would...
Radon awareness poster contest
The Idaho Department of Welfare is leading the regional contest, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, the Nez Perce and the Spokane tribes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the national contest. Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes and cause cancer. There are hotspots...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Wyoming Senator, colleagues demand answers from Consumer Product Safety Commission on gas stove ban
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has led a letter, along with nine of her colleagues, to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, demanding answers on Commissioner Richard Trumka’s desire to ban gas ranges and stoves. Lummis said she sent this letter Thursday after several people...
Idaho Ranked 5th Best State in the Nation for Starting a Business, Washington Ranked 15th
Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Idaho and Washington state than in most other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked Idaho 5th and the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”
Idaho Supreme Court chief justice notes increasing concern for safety, calls for judge salary increase
BOISE — Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan highlighted increasing concerns for judges’ safety in this year’s State of the Judiciary address, while calling for judicial pay increases this year. “These interactions at their homes, at their places of respite and peace, are not just...
Bills to Prevent 'Excessive Rent' Hikes Proposed in Washington State House
A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon
SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 2