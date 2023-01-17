OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO