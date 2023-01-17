ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
Big Country News

Bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco sales in Oregon

A bipartisan bill in the Oregon Legislature would enact a statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products — a step that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it enacted a similar ban in late 2021. HB 3090, introduced in the young 2023 legislative session by...
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Bill Introduced to Restore Police Ability to Engage in Pursuits in Washington State

OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.
OLYMPIA, WA
Big Country News

Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Radon awareness poster contest

The Idaho Department of Welfare is leading the regional contest, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, the Nez Perce and the Spokane tribes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the national contest. Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes and cause cancer. There are hotspots...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Bills to Prevent 'Excessive Rent' Hikes Proposed in Washington State House

A pair of bills aimed at stabilizing rent increases in Washington state were introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. House Bill 1388 would prevent “excessive rent increases,” defined in the proposed legislation as “a rent increase during a 12-month period that is greater than the rate of inflation as measured by the CPI-U (West Region) or 3%, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7%.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Federal, state agencies don’t track sales of guns to disqualified buyers in Oregon

SALEM - Gun sales have been brisk at Tick Licker Firearms in Salem since Measure 114 passed in November 2022. (Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle) While the enactment of the voter-approved firearm law awaits litigation, neither state nor federal law enforcement agencies are tracking how often Oregonians buy guns before failing a background check through a federal loophole.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty

WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy