Hernando, MS

mississippifreepress.org

Ban On Treatments For Transgender Minors Passes in Mississippi House

JACKSON, Miss.—A bill that would prohibit transgender minors from accessing trans-inclusive health care could become law after the Mississippi House passed it by 78-28 vote this afternoon. The bill, known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act,” would prohibit standard treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs...
WLOX

Legislative update from Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn

The workshop will take place February 28th at the Pascagoula Senior Center. The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law

A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions. The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Aldermen Looking to Open Up Boundary for Potential School Board Members

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering a change to broaden the boundaries of where potential School Board members can live. Currently, the city code says that all members of the Oxford School District Board of Trustees must live inside the city limits. The proposed change would have the code...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATN Local Memphis

Special prosecutor appointed for DUI case against Shelby County Assistant District Attorney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special prosecutor from Dyer County, Tennessee, has been appointed for the case of a Shelby County Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI. Monica Timmerman is facing drunk driving charges after investigators said she crashed into a utility pole at Poplar Avenue and East Parkway North on Dec. 8, 2022. Investigators said she didn't know where she was at the time officers arrived to the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Top Producing Agent Nancy Wisdom Joins EXIT Realty in Southaven

Nancy Wisdom, one of the area’s top real estate professionals, has joined EXIT Southern Charm Realty in Southaven. "We’re excited to welcome Nancy to EXIT Realty," says Arielle Reece, Owner/Broker of EXIT Southern Charm Realty. "EXIT is growing and attracting top producing agents like Nancy each and every day."
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Oxford Eagle

Attorney General Fitch joins 21-state challenge to proxy firms’ ESG practices

JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
The Center Square

Mississippi could soon join ranks of states mining Bitcoin

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee is considering legislation that could not only help deal with the problem of orphaned wells in Mississippi, but provide an opportunity for a new digital industry to take hold in the state. The Magnolia State might be getting into digital asset mining, which is a process by which transactions, such as Bitcoin, are validated digitally and are added to the blockchain. This creates new digital currency and allows them to enter circulation. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Healthcare changes seniors can expect in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, historic legislation was passed that will lower the prices of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Leigh Purvis, Senior Director of Health Care Costs and Access in AARP’s Public Policy Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what seniors can expect to see in 2023 from these reforms, including specifics on free vaccines and insulin co-pay caps.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

