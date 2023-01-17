Read full article on original website
For public record, the accounting firm of Eide Bailly LLP released an audit report for Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, Iowa on Nov. 14, 2022:. The hospital's operating revenue totaled $44,531,149 for the year ended June 30, 2022, a 4.3% increase from the prior year. Total revenue included $43,953,344 in net patient service revenue and $577,805 in other operating revenue.
The Red Oak Downtown Urban Renewal Board approved multiple grant requests at its regular meeting Jan. 4. Under projects seeking first round approval, DUR chairman Roger Vial shared a request from the Red Oak Grand Theatre at 410 E. Coolbaugh St. for the installation of new gutters on the rear of the building and repairs to the substructure to firmly attach the gutter.
