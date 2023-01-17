The Red Oak Downtown Urban Renewal Board approved multiple grant requests at its regular meeting Jan. 4. Under projects seeking first round approval, DUR chairman Roger Vial shared a request from the Red Oak Grand Theatre at 410 E. Coolbaugh St. for the installation of new gutters on the rear of the building and repairs to the substructure to firmly attach the gutter.

