reviewofoptometry.com

MG Atrophy Common in Cataract Surgery Patients

Meibography of a patient with severe dry eye disease. Note they have moderate atrophy of the glands with moderate truncation and loss of gland structure. Photo: Cecelia Koetting, OD. Click image to enlarge. Dry eye is quite common in patients over age 50, so it’s no surprise that the condition...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
KTLA.com

Best supplement for arthritis pain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The human body is linked together with joints. A joint is where two bones connect, and cartilage is the gel-like connective tissue that keeps bones mobile and prevents them from rubbing against each other. Arthritis is the inflammation of a...
HealthCentral.com

Is It Safe to Take 50,000 IU of Vitamin D?

This megadose of D is safe—under a doctor’s supervision. Here’s why you might need it. You’re at the doctor’s office when she hands you a prescription for a 50,000 international unit (IU) vitamin D pill. But then you find out that most over-the-counter vitamin D supplements serve up a fraction of that amount, and that the recommended daily amount for adults under age 70 is 600 IUs. So is this mega-dose of vitamin D a good idea?
wdfxfox34.com

What is the Average Age for Cataracts?

Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
LiveScience

What is brain fog?

Mental fuzziness can be frustrating and can be caused by lack of sleep or even an underlying illness.
msn.com

Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma

A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
Healthline

Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips

Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...

