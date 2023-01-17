ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin-Round Rock Metro Posts Second-Lowest Unemployment in Texas

In December 2022, 29,500 jobs were added to Texas payrolls, helping push the number to a total of 13,705,500 jobs in across the state. December marked the 14th consecutive record employment high in Texas, after the state first surpassed the pre-COVID level in November 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment...
TEXAS STATE
Round Rock PD Seeks Help in Jugging Case

The Round Rock Police Department has released video and still photos of a man wanted for a bank jugging back on November 19, 2022. According to police, a woman was followed from a Wells Fargo location on Round Rock Avenue to the Goodwill on Smyers Lane, a little more than two miles down the road. Once inside the Goodwill, video shows an SUV pull alongside of her car where a man then exits, creeps up to the woman’s vehicle, smashes her window, and steals her property.
ROUND ROCK, TX

