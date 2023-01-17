The Round Rock Police Department has released video and still photos of a man wanted for a bank jugging back on November 19, 2022. According to police, a woman was followed from a Wells Fargo location on Round Rock Avenue to the Goodwill on Smyers Lane, a little more than two miles down the road. Once inside the Goodwill, video shows an SUV pull alongside of her car where a man then exits, creeps up to the woman’s vehicle, smashes her window, and steals her property.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO