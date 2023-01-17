Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cognetti, other mayors hear from president during session at White House
Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti joined other mayors from across the nation Friday at the White House, where President Joe Biden addressed the bipartisan group. In Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting, Cognetti also met Friday with Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner and Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose to advocate for the return of passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City, she said.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Feds award Hawaii $15.8 million to offset COFA costs
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs awarded Hawaii $15.8 million on Friday to help offset costs of services to citizens from the Freely Associated States. The Compact of Free Association allows citizens of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall...
Capitol digest: Meuser participates in congressional listening session at farm show
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9, Jackson Twp. recently participated in a congressional listening session hosted by U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-15, Bellefonte, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Thompson is the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. The discussion assists in the creation of the 2023 Farm Bill.
New USDA Rule Ramps Up Oversight of Organic Food
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Organic food will soon have to comply with stricter labeling guidelines under new requirements announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In what the Organic Trade Organization (OTA) called the biggest change since the USDA organic program was first founded in...
7.0% Of Washington Households Are Multigenerational
As religion and politics become more and more polarizing, some American families can barely get through a big holiday gathering without an argument, clash of personalities, or at the very least, some awkwardness. Yet while some Americans ruthlessly cancel their extended families for opposing viewpoints or outdated beliefs, others are choosing to live under the same roof.
