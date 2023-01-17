Read full article on original website
Gilmer Mirror
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY – Smith County Pursuit 1/16/23
TYLER – On January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper attempted to stop on a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation on CR 164 in Smith County, Texas. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle pursuit ended at the Village on Broadway apartment complex, where the driver fled on foot. The trooper chased the suspect on foot and captured him. The suspect is identified as Wilbert J. Brown, 47 YOA, of Dallas, Texas. A search of Brown’s vehicle revealed 77 pounds of marijuana. Brown was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana >50lbs <2000lbs, fail to identify- fugitive from justice. Brown also had four warrants for his arrest out of Tarrant County. Brown was booked in the Smith County jail.
Gilmer Mirror
Video: BUCKEYE Candle Co. @ Gilmer Rotary Club – Jan 17, 2023
A Student-Led Small Business in the Heart of Gilmer, Texas. A 26 year special education teacher, Ms. Paige Mayes saw a need to provide job skils to her students beginning junior high. Along with her assistants (the true MVPs), Ms. Mel and Ms. Jay, BUCKEYE Candle Co. was born. Our...
Gilmer Mirror
Academic Rodeo is on a roll!! 🚌
The Park of East Texas Academic Rodeo kicked off the 33rd presentation of the annual event with events like Middle School Quiz Bowl, Mathletics, our Spelling Bee, and more!. Academic Rodeo began as part of the East Texas State Fair in 1991 with two contests for students in the Tyler Independent School District. It now presents 14 contests each year for students throughout the East Texas area! Groups can be Public, Private, or Home Schools and 4-H County programs.
Gilmer Mirror
Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Trevor
Trevor is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is about one year old, weighs about 45 pounds and is fully vetted. Trevor is one happy boy! He would thrive as a member of an active family. Trevor will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Trevor call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
