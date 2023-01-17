“Mercy and consideration for the other man, but none for yourself, upon whom you have to keep an incessant watch.”. – Sir William Osler, MD. Ironic, isn’t it? The physician is expected to go above and beyond, superhuman even, held to an unrealistic standard above most others, and yet, is their own worst critic. (Or was until social media, but that is another writing for another day.)

1 DAY AGO