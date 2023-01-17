Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Passions Star Reveals Latest Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Journey Begins’
The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead. Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These adult personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional...
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Healing from abusive relationships
When meeting a new romantic partner, you would never anticipate ever being a victim of abuse. But unfortunately, in some relationships, things slowly change as your romantic partner becomes your abusive partner. Does this sound familiar? If you are in an abusive relationship or have recently left one, now is the time to find out how to heal from these toxic relationships.
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
Cruel trolls say our disabled kids should be ‘put down’ because they’ll die young
TikTok trolls are targeting the parents of two children with severe disabilities, telling them to kill their “vegetable” kids to put them out of their misery. Charlotte Smith, 29, and Tom Harding, 26, have been left shaken by the shocking comments, which they’ve received beneath videos uploaded on the social media platform. The UK couple’s clips document their lives with their children, Ava-Grace, 4, and Henry, 2, who have both been diagnosed with lissencephaly and microcephaly and are not expected to live beyond 10 years old. “Because we’re on disability allowance, we’ve had people leave harsh comments such as: ‘Can’t...
Medical News Today
How can a person test for bipolar disorder?
Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
Healthline
Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
KevinMD.com
Doctors struggle with unrealistic expectations and lack of self-care, leading to a lack of mercy towards colleagues
“Mercy and consideration for the other man, but none for yourself, upon whom you have to keep an incessant watch.”. – Sir William Osler, MD. Ironic, isn’t it? The physician is expected to go above and beyond, superhuman even, held to an unrealistic standard above most others, and yet, is their own worst critic. (Or was until social media, but that is another writing for another day.)
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
KevinMD.com
A mundane ultrasound? The emotional weight of diagnostic tests.
The word mundane is defined as an occurrence that is very ordinary and, therefore, not interesting. However, what may be mundane for one may be monumental for another, especially if one’s health is in question. An ultrasound provides needed information to trained medical personnel for the evaluation of the...
psychologytoday.com
Dreams of Departed Loved Ones
The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma and Trauma Symptom Expression as an Adult
Childhood trauma impacts behavior and emotional expression. Early life trauma can impair prefrontal cortex development, affecting executive functioning. Traumatized individuals often feel helpless and catastrophize regular life situations. When a child experiences early life trauma, it impacts emotional and behavioral reactions in successive environmental situations that are either stressful or...
Reclaiming your confidence
If you watch small children, you will see people who act as though they have all the confidence in the world. They don’t know better. Wouldn’t it be great if you could reclaim your confidence you had as a child?
I Have Anxiety, And This Planner Helped Keep Me Organized And (Reasonably) Calm For An Entire Year
As someone who lives with anxiety, this planner — which was created by a mother with ADHD — has saved my brain from going into overdrive.
psychologytoday.com
Punitiveness Schema and Hidden Narcissistic Manipulation
6 signs of punitiveness schema. How punitiveness schema makes you vulnerable to narcissistic hidden manipulation. Punitiveness schema is a reaction to self and others which is fundamentally mean in tone and preoccupied with punishment as the solution. It often appears as a punitive inner voice, which can be demeaning, shaming, rejecting, humiliating, and demanding. The punitive voice uses such phrases as, “It’s what you deserve,” “Maybe now they will learn,” “You had it coming,” or, “It’s for your own good.”
Medical News Today
What to know about sartorius muscle pain
People with sartorius muscle pain may have pain in their knee or the front of their hip. Certain exercises can help strengthen the muscle and reduce pain. The sartorius is the longest muscle in a person’s body. It helps with bending the knees and hips and rotating the leg outward.
Medical News Today
What is mediastinal lymphadenopathy?
Mediastinal lymphadenopathy is the swelling of the lymph nodes in the chest cavity. It is a symptom of various diseases and can be benign or malignant. Mediastinal lymphadenopathy is a condition where the lymph nodes in the mediastinum, the central part of the chest cavity between the lungs, become enlarged.
