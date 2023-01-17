Read full article on original website
Hostinger quietly shutters Zyro to focus on Hostinger Website Builder service
Popular web hosting (opens in new tab) provider Hostinger (opens in new tab) has begun shifting its website builder efforts away from its subsidiary, Zyro, following the launch of its new eponymous competing service. Founded in 2019, Zyro (opens in new tab) has - for over three years - been...
What is credential stuffing, and how does it work?
There have never been so many different cyber-attack methods – and, arguably, criminals have never been so successful, either. Credential stuffing is one of the latest methods being used by savvy crooks, but if you're on top of the topic you can avoid becoming a victim. Credential stuffing has...
Best tips for password security
We’ve never kept as much personal information online as we do these days and, for the most part, that important, sensitive data is secured behind passwords – so it’s crucial to have top-notch password security. If you’re not convinced, just consider the sheer amount of data that...
Microsoft OneNote attachments are being used to spread malware
Hackers have discovered a new way to bypass the macro block in Microsoft Office files and still deliver malware (opens in new tab) to unsuspecting victims through the company's suit of online collaboration apps. Security experts at BleepingComputer found freshly distributed phishing emails equipped with OneNote attachments. OneNote is a...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Entire US "no fly list" leaked online after being left on an unsecured server
The entire of the US "No Fly List" has been exposed online by a Swiss hacker who reportedly found three sensitive files stored on an unsecure cloud storage server. One of the files contains the information of more than 1.5 million entries into the list, which covers individuals who have been barred from travelling to or from the US.
PayPal confirms data breach, sends warning emails to users
PayPal has issued a warning to some of its customers that their accounts have been breached, and some sensitive data compromised. In its report (opens in new tab), the company confirmed that on December 20, 2022, an unauthorized third-party accessing a number of PayPal accounts. Further investigation uncovered that whoever was behind the attack, accessed the accounts between December 6 and December 8, 2022.
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
How to avoid malvertising
You’ve probably heard of malware, and you’ve definitely heard of advertising, but a new threat has emerged after those two worlds have collided. It’s called “malvertising”, and it’s worth avoiding. Malvertising can hack, infiltrate, and exploit your PC, laptop or smartphone without you even...
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
Best free video conferencing services for 2023
Meeting someone in person is no longer necessary to see their awesome face. Thanks to free video conferencing services, you can see and communicate with them in real time from anywhere in the world. The only two requirements are a compatible device and an internet connection. Free video conferencing services...
IOGear Dock Pro Review
IOGear's Dock Pro is an extremely useful option for expanding the number of ports on your USB-C or Thunderbolt device. Utilizing USB-C / Thunderbolt 3, the IOGear Dock Pro enables an additional 12 ports and is compatible across Windows, macOS, and tablets. The Dock Pro Universal 4K Quad Docking Station...
You can now get ChatGPT on a Linux desktop
ChatGPT is now available as an extension for your Linux laptop or desktop, but it’s early days and some things may not work as you might expect. The AI tool capable of holding back-and-forth conversations and surfacing up information that may otherwise take a long time to find online was launched in preview format to the public in November 2022, and has seen an explosion in popularity.
iPhone 15 Pro tipped to get thinner bezels and curved edges
More details have emerged around what we can expect from the iPhone 15 coming later this year: thinner bezels on the two Pro models, and curved edges on all four handsets, for an Apple Watch-like aesthetic. This comes from experienced Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens...
Microsoft hides cool experimental audio control tool in Windows 11 preview build
Microsoft is currently experimenting with a new audio control feature on Windows 11 that allows users to control the volume of multiple apps from Quick Settings. Volume Mixer, as it’s known, is currently available in Preview Build 25281 (opens in new tab) from the Dev Channel on the Windows 11 Insider Program. It’s being compared to software like Discord and EarTrumpet due to similar capabilities of adjusting volume levels for different audio sources. For example, you can keep the volume on a Skype call loud while quieting music playing on Spotify and having WhatsApp somewhere in between for notifications. It’s a level of management not currently seen as Windows 11 only currently offers universal adjustments. Users typically use third-party apps, like EarTrumpet, to gain this level of control.
The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac
If you’re the owner of an aging iMac, this week’s Apple announcements probably only added to your confusion about how and when to upgrade. In a surprise event, we got a new Mac mini M2 and MacBook Pro 14-inch, which both came with upgraded Apple silicon. For Apple’s all-in-one desktop, which turns 25 years old this year? Just another helping of tumbleweed.
Zoom is going to work a lot closer with one of its biggest rivals, and I couldn't be happier
The wait is over, because Google Meet users will now be able to join Zoom calls straight from their own devices without needing to install the Zoom client. Initially announced last October and destined for a late 2022 launch, Google has finally announced that users will now be able to join Zoom calls from compatible devices. Specifically, Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices, and Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms.
Millions of T-Mobile customers have data stolen in breach
T-Mobile has warned millions of its customers that a threat actor used an Application Programming Interface (API) to gain access to some of their sensitive data. In a warning published on the company’s website, T-Mobile tried to play down the importance of the incident, saying some “basic customer information (nearly all of which is the type widely available in marketing databases or directories)” was obtained.
