CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 18 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 111-76 on Thursday. Jones also added five assists and three steals for the Thunderbirds (14-6, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference). Maizen Fausett scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Harrison Butler recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO