Jones scores 18, Southern Utah downs New Mexico State 111-76

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones scored 18 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 111-76 on Thursday. Jones also added five assists and three steals for the Thunderbirds (14-6, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference). Maizen Fausett scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Harrison Butler recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.
Former Weber State Cornerback Eddie Heckard Signs With BYU Thursday

PROVO, Utah-Thursday, BYU football signed former Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard, an FCS Second Team The Associated Press All-American. Heckard, a native of Las Vegas, starred for current BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, for five seasons at Weber State. Heckard is a four-time All-Big Sky Conference honoree, including three first-team...
UDOT Reports Crash In Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 30. This is located 9 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on udottraffic.utah.gov or on the UDOT app.
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/18

HEBER CITY, Utah-Thursday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 18. Case #2301-0945/Agency Assist: Heber City Officer assisted Wasatch County deputies with the arrest of a suspect on US 189 milepost 25. This is near the turnoff to Charleston (SR 113). Case #2301-0496/Juvenile problem: The Rocky...
Small’s 13 lead Utah Valley past Abilene Christian 84-54

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tahj Small’s 13 points helped Utah Valley defeat Abilene Christian 84-54 on Wednesday night. Small shot 6 of 9 from the field for the Wolverines (15-5, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Harmon scored 12 points and added seven assists. Tim Ceaser finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
