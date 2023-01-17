Read full article on original website
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide
Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell
It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’
Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
How Has 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Been Doing After His Stroke? A Health Update
It's been a tough time for former American Pickers host Frank Fritz. After he was fired from the popular History Channel series in 2020, Frank suffered a debilitating stroke in July 2021. Has Frank made a full recovery since his stroke? And will he ever return to American Pickers?. Here's...
