ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
Tom Handy

Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden

As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Jan. 18, 2023: What is a ‘constitutional sheriff’?

It is common for law enforcement officers to take an oath before putting on the badge, swearing loyalty and a commitment to uphold the law. But what happens when a law enforcement officer decides his or her commitment to the Constitution supersedes a commitment to enforce statutory laws of the state or federal government?
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans

"Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure

Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Another push to eliminate Texas' Confederate holiday

Houston state Rep. Jarvis Johnson is once again trying to abolish Confederate Heroes Day. Why it matters: In the same week that the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s racial justice and civil rights legacy, Texas continues to honor the Confederacy with a holiday. Catch up fast: Confederate Heroes Day,...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills

The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy