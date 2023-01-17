Read full article on original website
Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden
As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.
KRGV
“Who ever thought I would be chief?” Texas’ Alabama-Coushatta tribe elects first female chief
LIVINGSTON — When Millie Thompson Williams and her cousin Myra Battise were growing up, they’d play make-believe underneath a canopy of pine trees in the Big Thicket National Preserve, pretending to be tribal council members. It was a true fantasy for the two girls growing up during the...
Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott energizes supporters with vows to focus on education and the border as his third term begins
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 18, 2023: What is a ‘constitutional sheriff’?
It is common for law enforcement officers to take an oath before putting on the badge, swearing loyalty and a commitment to uphold the law. But what happens when a law enforcement officer decides his or her commitment to the Constitution supersedes a commitment to enforce statutory laws of the state or federal government?
‘Racism is still alive’: Texas Democrats push to end Confederate Heroes Day
Three days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Texas will observe the state holiday of Confederate Heroes Day on Thursday. Democrats in the Texas House say it should be the last time.
Final border wall contract awarded until Texas lawmakers OK more money
The Texas Facilities Commission on Thursday approved a $137 million contract to a Texas company to continue building the state's border wall, at less money than recently awarded to a private border wall builder. But no more contracts will be awarded until the Texas Legislature approves more border security funds.
KRGV
Gov. Greg Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid
KRGV
Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans
KFDM-TV
A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to highlight the Texas' fragile water infrastructure
Jan 13, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone. KXAN asked our viewers to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were the strangest things they’ve noticed since moving to Texas.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
fox7austin.com
Plane flies over Texas State Capitol with banner urging vote on 'Texit'
A single-engine plane flew above the Texas State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott took the oath of office and kicked off his third term. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has more on what the plane's banner said and who was behind it.
fox7austin.com
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Another push to eliminate Texas' Confederate holiday
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Houston Press
Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills
The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
