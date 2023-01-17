Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!"

With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver.

Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the Queen of Pop and guests Bob the Drag Queen (who will be a special guest on every date of the tour), Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant (who appeared on the TV version of "A League of Their Own"), Megan Stalter ("Hacks") and Larry Owens ("Abbott Elementary").

In the "Truth or Dare"-inspired video, Madonna recreates a photo from her 1992 "Sex" book with several of her guests, tongue-kisses Black, and in the end takes Schumer up on a dare to "go on a world tour and play your motherf**kin' greatest hits."

"Four decades? As in 40 years? As in all those songs?" Madonna shoots back, breaking into a few bars of her song "La Isla Bonita."

The answer? "F*ck yeah!"

In a release, Madonna promises the global tour, which is scheduled to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe, will "give my fans the show they have been waiting for." The tour will pay special attention to New York City, where her record-breaking career began.

She is currently set to play Madison Square Garden in NYC on August 23 and 24.

A presale is available for "legacy" fan club members starting at noon ET Tuesday and 9 a.m. GMT the following day for European shows, and for Citi cardholders starting at 2 p.m. ET. Another round of presales for fan club members begins January 23 at 10 a.m ET.

General sale is Friday, January 20, and Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna.com/tour.

"The Celebration Tour" Dates

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome