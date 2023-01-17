ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qR8JD_0kHZCzkO00

"Welcome to the party, bitches!"

With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver.

Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the Queen of Pop and guests Bob the Drag Queen (who will be a special guest on every date of the tour), Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Eric Andre, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant (who appeared on the TV version of "A League of Their Own"), Megan Stalter ("Hacks") and Larry Owens ("Abbott Elementary").

In the "Truth or Dare"-inspired video, Madonna recreates a photo from her 1992 "Sex" book with several of her guests, tongue-kisses Black, and in the end takes Schumer up on a dare to "go on a world tour and play your motherf**kin' greatest hits."

"Four decades? As in 40 years? As in all those songs?" Madonna shoots back, breaking into a few bars of her song "La Isla Bonita."

The answer? "F*ck yeah!"

In a release, Madonna promises the global tour, which is scheduled to hit 35 cities in North America and Europe, will "give my fans the show they have been waiting for." The tour will pay special attention to New York City, where her record-breaking career began.

She is currently set to play Madison Square Garden in NYC on August 23 and 24.

A presale is available for "legacy" fan club members starting at noon ET Tuesday and 9 a.m. GMT the following day for European shows, and for Citi cardholders starting at 2 p.m. ET. Another round of presales for fan club members begins January 23 at 10 a.m ET.

General sale is Friday, January 20, and Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time at Madonna.com/tour.

"The Celebration Tour" Dates

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Comments / 1

Related
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Madonna Sparks Criticism After Sharing More Facetuned Snapshots Of Trip To Africa: 'Don't Forget To Wear The Gucci Hat'

Madonna took to Instagram to share a montage of photos and videos of a trip to Malawi. "Back that up to the Beat……in Malawi 🇲🇼🖤🇲🇼❤️🇲🇼💚" She captioned the post on Friday, December 30. "Streaming on all platforms now !! @raisingmalawi."However, some of her followers were less than impressed by the clips, with fans criticizing everything from her bizarre appearance in the heavily edited photos and the fact that she was using the video to promote her music, to her decision to visit the village drabbed in expensive, designer clothing.MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW FILTERED PHOTO PROMOTING HER LATEST SINGLEMalawi, which...
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
WNCT

These are the richest models in the world

GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion

Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy