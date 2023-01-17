Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Bleacher Report
SNL Spoofs Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and 'NFL on Fox' Crew in Latest Video
The NFL is seemingly on everyone's mind during the playoffs. Even at Saturday Night Live. The show gave the cold-open spot in its latest episode to a spoof of the NFL on Fox crew, with Kenan Thompson playing Curt Menefee, Mikey Day playing Howie Long, James Austin Johnson playing Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker playing Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney playing Terry Bradshaw.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Could Get Franchise Tag from DAL in NFL Free Agency
If it means retaining Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to invest a lot of money in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Cowboys would consider applying the franchise tag to Pollard in order to prevent him from leaving in free agency.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Fined $16,444 for Trying to Trip Cowboys' Malik Hooker in Bucs' Loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness after attempting to trip his opponent in Monday's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning an apparent fumble in the third quarter when Brady slid feet first...
Bleacher Report
Saquon Barkley Says He Wants to Be a 'Giant for Life' Ahead of Contract Talks in FA
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's rookie contract is set to expire, but the former Penn State star made it clear Saturday that he wants to remain with Big Blue for life. Barkley's comments occurred after the Giants fell 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round....
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Called 'Greatness' by Chiefs Fans After Beating Jags Despite Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes briefly left his team's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, but he returned to the game and threw a crucial touchdown pass late to help lead his team to a 27-20 victory. Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals Targeting Offseason for 'Big Money' Contract Extension
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to lock down quarterback Joe Burrow on a long-term deal this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big-time, big-money extension for Joe Burrow," Rapoport said. Burrow has an $11.5 million cap...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Expected to Use Franchise Tag Ahead of Contract Talks
While it is unclear when or if the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson will reach an agreement on a long-term contract, the Ravens reportedly won't let him hit free agency this offseason. Speaking Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Ravens are expected to place the...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr 'Choosing to Move On,' Won't Discuss Raiders Drama amid Trade Rumors
Derek Carr doesn't seem interested in dwelling on the details about being benched by the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the regular season. In a post on Twitter, Carr explained he is "choosing to move on" amid the ongoing trade rumors rather than talk about the situation with the Raiders.
Bleacher Report
Report: Saints Owner Gayle Benson Wrote Roger Goodell to Get Cam Jordan Fines Dropped
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson wrote NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to request that the fines for an alleged fake injury by Cameron Jordan be reversed, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. The NFL fined Jordan, coaches Dennis Allen and Ryan Nielsen, and the organization a total of $550,000, saying Jordan...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Returns vs. Jaguars After Leaving Game with Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Chad Henne before returning to start the second half. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that X-rays at halftime were negative, but it appears Mahomes...
Bleacher Report
The Best NFL Franchises Without a Super Bowl Appearance in the Last Decade
Although success is often judged by championships won, simply reaching the Super Bowl is a legitimate accomplishment. The last decade of the NFL is all the evidence needed. Since the 2013 season, 11 franchises have posted a .562 winning percentage or higher. However, seven of them—with a couple of asterisks—have never played on the Super Bowl stage.
Bleacher Report
Giants' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The New York Giants weren't supposed to make it this far. After five straight seasons below .500, they carried very low expectations into the 2022 season. With a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a borderline bust of a quarterback in Daniel Jones, just a few signs of progress would have made this past season a success.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Bracket 2023: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round
The NFL's divisional round got off to a rather interesting start on Saturday. The Kansas Chiefs outlasted the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is what many might have expected. However, the Jaguars made things uncomfortable for the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs were forced to play much of the first...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Discharged from Hospital After Swimming Accident
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from his swimming accident in Florida, his sister, Hayley Davis, announced on Facebook. "Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!!" Davis wrote. Hillis was initially brought to a hospital...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts, Eagles Touted as 'Team to Beat' by NFL Twitter After Dominating Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles proved they are the team to beat in the NFC. The Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the NFC divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field and were dominant from start to finish. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 154...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks
It's time for another rousing round of NFL postseason football. The playoffs resume this weekend with the divisional round, meaning only eight teams still have a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII. This weekend's slate will have a difficult time living up to what we saw over Super Wild Card...
Bleacher Report
Trevor Lawrence's Elite Potential Excites NFL Twitter After Jaguars' Loss to Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars' postseason run ended Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, but there's a lot to be excited about if you're a fan of the Jags. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence proved his worth despite the loss,...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Hodgins Would 'Love' Long-Term Contract with Giants After Breakout Season
New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins said he would "love" a long-term deal to remain with the team and "wants to be here," according to Art Stapleton of the Record. In the meantime, Hodgins is hopeful to return as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). The Giants would only need to offer a one-year, league minimum contract and the wideout will be ineligible to negotiate with other teams.
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers Violated NFL Rules in HC Search over Inclusive Hiring Training
As of earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers were reportedly in violation of NFL rules in relation to their head coaching search. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL requires that all members of a team's head coaching search committee must complete mandatory inclusive hiring training before the search begins. Nicole Tepper, who is Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, is part of the team's search committee and had reportedly not completed the training as of Tuesday night.
