New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins said he would "love" a long-term deal to remain with the team and "wants to be here," according to Art Stapleton of the Record. In the meantime, Hodgins is hopeful to return as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). The Giants would only need to offer a one-year, league minimum contract and the wideout will be ineligible to negotiate with other teams.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO