Cincinnati, OH

Bleacher Report

SNL Spoofs Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw and 'NFL on Fox' Crew in Latest Video

The NFL is seemingly on everyone's mind during the playoffs. Even at Saturday Night Live. The show gave the cold-open spot in its latest episode to a spoof of the NFL on Fox crew, with Kenan Thompson playing Curt Menefee, Mikey Day playing Howie Long, James Austin Johnson playing Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker playing Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney playing Terry Bradshaw.
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Fined $16,444 for Trying to Trip Cowboys' Malik Hooker in Bucs' Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady was fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness after attempting to trip his opponent in Monday's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was returning an apparent fumble in the third quarter when Brady slid feet first...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr 'Choosing to Move On,' Won't Discuss Raiders Drama amid Trade Rumors

Derek Carr doesn't seem interested in dwelling on the details about being benched by the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the regular season. In a post on Twitter, Carr explained he is "choosing to move on" amid the ongoing trade rumors rather than talk about the situation with the Raiders.
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Returns vs. Jaguars After Leaving Game with Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Chad Henne before returning to start the second half. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that X-rays at halftime were negative, but it appears Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

The Best NFL Franchises Without a Super Bowl Appearance in the Last Decade

Although success is often judged by championships won, simply reaching the Super Bowl is a legitimate accomplishment. The last decade of the NFL is all the evidence needed. Since the 2013 season, 11 franchises have posted a .562 winning percentage or higher. However, seven of them—with a couple of asterisks—have never played on the Super Bowl stage.
Bleacher Report

Giants' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The New York Giants weren't supposed to make it this far. After five straight seasons below .500, they carried very low expectations into the 2022 season. With a new head coach in Brian Daboll and a borderline bust of a quarterback in Daniel Jones, just a few signs of progress would have made this past season a success.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Discharged from Hospital After Swimming Accident

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from his swimming accident in Florida, his sister, Hayley Davis, announced on Facebook. "Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!!" Davis wrote. Hillis was initially brought to a hospital...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: AFC, NFC Brackets, Odds, Scenarios and Picks

It's time for another rousing round of NFL postseason football. The playoffs resume this weekend with the divisional round, meaning only eight teams still have a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII. This weekend's slate will have a difficult time living up to what we saw over Super Wild Card...
Bleacher Report

Isaiah Hodgins Would 'Love' Long-Term Contract with Giants After Breakout Season

New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins said he would "love" a long-term deal to remain with the team and "wants to be here," according to Art Stapleton of the Record. In the meantime, Hodgins is hopeful to return as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). The Giants would only need to offer a one-year, league minimum contract and the wideout will be ineligible to negotiate with other teams.
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers Violated NFL Rules in HC Search over Inclusive Hiring Training

As of earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers were reportedly in violation of NFL rules in relation to their head coaching search. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL requires that all members of a team's head coaching search committee must complete mandatory inclusive hiring training before the search begins. Nicole Tepper, who is Chief Administrative Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, is part of the team's search committee and had reportedly not completed the training as of Tuesday night.

