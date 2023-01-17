ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old’s impressive interview with Davante Adams takes internet by storm

By Fox News
A young sports reporter with a “smooth” demeanor well beyond his years has gone viral after a thoughtful postgame interview with Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams.

Sports4free Youth media reporter Jeremiah Fennell joined “Fox & Friends” Monday to discuss his interview with the wide receiver and his work as a young sports reporter.

“When you’re very passionate with your job, you really take it seriously. So I’m always preparing for my interviews, and I’ve always tried to practice it, get it right the first time,” Fennell said.

The 10-year-old Raiders fan’s sideline talk, where he effortlessly recited Adams’ player stats and asked about his greatest childhood memories, was shared by the team last week in a tweet calling Fennell their “newest (and cutest) reporter.” The video has been viewed over 4 million times.

Fennell detailed how he stayed cool under pressure while fulfilling his “dream” of interviewing star NFL players .

Our newest (and cutest) reporter on the job with @tae15adams 🫡

🎤: IG/jeremiahoneandfive pic.twitter.com/vZEYavX5cQ

— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 11, 2023

“I wasn’t starstruck or anything,” he said. “I was just there just talking to him like a normal reporter, you know? So I wasn’t really scared, because in the end, we’re all people.”

Fennell credited his professionalism to his parents who “lead by example.”

“They definitely helped me to become the man that I am right now and the man that I will be in the future,” he said.

Fennell, who was praised as “smooth” and “impressive” by co-hosts Lawrence Jones, Pete Hegseth, and Rachel Campos-Duffy, was then asked about rumors of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady possibly playing for the Raiders next season.

“Tom Brady has always been my favorite quarterback my entire life and the Raiders have always been my favorite team my entire life,” Fennell said. “So if they mix together and Tom Brady is on the Raiders? That would be like a dream come true for me. And hey, maybe I get to interview him.”

