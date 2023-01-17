Read full article on original website
The Monthly Megazine #452: Twice The Firepower, Twice The Thrills, Plus The Return Of One-Eyed Jack?
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
The ‘Sins Of Sinister’ Are Coming
Earlier this week, Immortal X-Men #10 revealed the most shocking moment of the past year of X-Men, with a key member of the Quiet Council compromised by the machinations of Mister Sinister. The X-Men are about to have their hands full, as Sins of Sinister kicks of in earnest on January 25th with Sins of Sinister #1. Then Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier begin the tales of the Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants and Nightcrawlers with artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti with covers by Leinil Yu.
TV Review: ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 4
When dealing with any show, not every episode can be a significant character development piece or move the plot along in major ways. Sometimes, a side adventure is enough. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished. By taking some characters out of the equation, it allowed others to interact and grow some of their relationships in different ways. It also hinted at more to come with Cid (Rhea Perlman), as it has been set up that her allegiance and loyalty to the clones could be tested in future episodes.
Image Comics Announces ‘Deep Cuts’ Spanning Sixty Years Of The Highs And Lows OfJazz History
Radiant Black writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark team up for the forthcoming music related miniseries Deep Cuts. This miniseries will feature six double-length issues and will launch in April from Image Comics and a whole array of artist contributing to each issue. The artists involved in the six-issue series...
Review: Battle Fatigue Begins To Loom For Readers And Heroes In ‘Avengers Forever’ #13
The Goddesses of Thunder enter the arena, but so do other dangers. In a seemingly never-ending battle for the fate of the multiverse, there are a good few well placed surprises, but the battle fatigue is beginning to show both on the page and for the reader in ‘Avengers Forever’ #13.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special’ One-Shot Announced By IDW
Already announced as a five-issue prequel to the best selling The Last Ronin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years will be expanded with the inclusion of an all-new one-shot by writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, illustrator Ben Bishop, and colourist Luis Antonio Delgado. Teenage Mutant Ninja...
Ghost Rider And Wolverine Hitch A Ride To Hell In ‘Weapons Of Vengeance’ Crossover
Writer Benjamin Percy has proven to be a master at crafting hair-raising sagas for Marvel’s most hardcore anti-heroes. This summer, he’ll bring together his hit runs on Ghost Rider and Wolverine in an explosive new crossover: Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance. The story will kick off in August’s...
Image Comics To Publish Saladin Ahmed And Dave Acosta’s Cyberpunk Horror ‘Terrorwar’ This Spring
Eisner-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales) and artist Dave Acosta (Elvira) are to make their Image Comics debut with the upcoming Terrorwar. Previously published via Ahmed’s Copper Bottle newsletter, this ongoing sci-fi/horror series will launch in print format for the first time this April 2023. “In the world of...
Visions Of Secret Romance: Reviewing ‘Wakanda’ #4
‘Wakanda’ continues to journey through the various settings and characters of past and present that call the fictional nation home, creating something mostly unique. Hopefully, this opens space for more anthologies of this nature that can explore the rich tapestry that is Wakanda. Overall. Anthology series have so much...
Adult Animation Revolution: Watch All Of The Gobelins Animated Shorts Of 2022
Gobelins Visual Arts School is known for stunning animated shorts produced by their graduating students. The variety of art styles and maturity of subject matter has garnered praise and attention from animation fans and pros worldwide. I hope to see more animated series and films with this animation quality and stylistic variety in the near future. Watch the full list of Gobelins animated shorts below.
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
Things Take A Sinister Turn: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #10
A dream is shattered as ‘Immortal X-Men’ #10 dives deep into the mind of the man that helped begin it all while sinister motivations begin to spin Krakoa toward the endgame of the evil geneticist working in plain sight all along. Two narratives are woven within this issue seamlessly coming together at the very end to help kick this book into gear for the upcoming event that will see it completely changed for months.
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Season 1, Episode 7
National Treasure: Edge of History has done a fairly decent job at navigating its various twists and turns. The movies were never really built off of twists; it didn’t need them as the riddles and puzzles were enough to withstand a full feature length story. But the show has been much more plot driven, and while the riddles and puzzles have been nice to use as plot devices, they were never a driving factor the same way that the twists have been. This makes sense as there is much more screen time, and this episode shows that the twists still have steam to keep the show engaging.
Review Round Up: Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
Another good selection of reviews for you again this week and from a good variety of publishers too. Scott Redmond managed to get through the following comics and share his thoughts:. Captain America: Symbol of Truth #9 (Marvel) Black Panther #13 (Marvel) Strange #10 (Marvel) Immortal X-Men #10 (Marvel) Wakanda...
‘Star Wars: Revelations’ Glimpses The Future Of A Galaxy Far Far Away
Star Wars: Revelations gave a massive glimpse into the future and readers will get a second chance to check it out with a special second printing out this week. Written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Salvador Larroca, Pere Pérez, Emma Kubert, Justin Mason, and Paul Fry, this special one-shot found Darth Vader deep in a vision in the fires of Mustafar. Some of these visions are of the future, while others are deceiving. Continuing to explore the era immediately after Empire Strikes Back, there are a lot of stories still to tell, and Revelations are just a hint of what’s to come.
