Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces ‘Deep Cuts’ Spanning Sixty Years Of The Highs And Lows OfJazz History
Radiant Black writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark team up for the forthcoming music related miniseries Deep Cuts. This miniseries will feature six double-length issues and will launch in April from Image Comics and a whole array of artist contributing to each issue. The artists involved in the six-issue series...
comicon.com
Archie Comics Announces ‘Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy’ For April 2023
Cult-favorite Archie Comics character Bingo Wilkin is getting a modern revival through a more sinister type of cult in Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy, a one-shot comic from the Archie Horror imprint releasing in April. In a book-length solo story, horror comics master Cullen Bunn...
comicon.com
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
comicon.com
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special’ One-Shot Announced By IDW
Already announced as a five-issue prequel to the best selling The Last Ronin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years will be expanded with the inclusion of an all-new one-shot by writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, illustrator Ben Bishop, and colourist Luis Antonio Delgado. Teenage Mutant Ninja...
comicon.com
One Piece Diaries #44: Thriller Bark Arc #2
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘The Best Of 2000 AD Volume 2’ – Even More Perfect Jumping On Points To The Galaxy’s Greatest Comic
Another volume of what could and should be your perfect introduction to one of Britain’s finest comics. For more than 45 years, ‘2000 AD’ has been full of iconic characters, fabulous thrills, and featured the finest writers and artists. This new ‘Best of 2000 AD’ graphic novel collection cherry picks from the history of the comic, presenting tales old and new, practically guaranteed to make you an immediate fan.
comicon.com
Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In
Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
comicon.com
A New Power Rangers 30th TV Anniversary Special And ‘Cosmic Fury’ Arriving This Year
For its 30th anniversary, Might Morphin Power Rangers has some pretty exciting things planned with regards to television. Hasbro and eOne recently revealed a stand-alone special as well as the third season of its latest series. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a scripted stand-alone anniversary special that...
comicon.com
Hyper-Visual Psychedelic Refurb Of Kraig Rasmussen’s Science Fiction Anthology ‘Odds & Ends’ Hits Zoop
Compiled from over a decade of experimental science fiction comics, film & TV pitch comics, and unseen personal works, Odds & Ends Vol. 1 & 2 from Kraig Rasmussen and Monkeygong is now live on Zoop. Designed and edited as a record of artistic growth, Odds & Ends collects newly...
comicon.com
Preview: Ghosts Selfishly Stage A Suicide Intervention In Scout Comics’ ‘Deadfellows’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview for Deadfellows, coming soon from writer Kody Hamilton and artist Ramiro Borallo. Pete Miller has just gotten out of his two-year relationship, reeling without friends or family around. As he moves into his overpriced and undersized one-bedroom apartment, Pete attempts to take his own life but is stopped by a benevolent ghost. Moved by the kindness of this supernatural stranger, Pete sets out to bond with this spectral assemblage at all costs—but he quickly learns he doesn’t understand the paranormal or these ghosts’ intentions.
comicon.com
Ghost Rider And Wolverine Hitch A Ride To Hell In ‘Weapons Of Vengeance’ Crossover
Writer Benjamin Percy has proven to be a master at crafting hair-raising sagas for Marvel’s most hardcore anti-heroes. This summer, he’ll bring together his hit runs on Ghost Rider and Wolverine in an explosive new crossover: Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance. The story will kick off in August’s...
comicon.com
Image Comics To Publish Saladin Ahmed And Dave Acosta’s Cyberpunk Horror ‘Terrorwar’ This Spring
Eisner-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales) and artist Dave Acosta (Elvira) are to make their Image Comics debut with the upcoming Terrorwar. Previously published via Ahmed’s Copper Bottle newsletter, this ongoing sci-fi/horror series will launch in print format for the first time this April 2023. “In the world of...
comicon.com
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
comicon.com
James Tynion IV Teases His New Image Comics’ Series ‘W0rldtr33’ With Cover Reveal
James Tynion IV has a new series coming out with Image Comics called W0rldtr33 and while we don’t get a sneak peek we do get a cover setting the tone for the series from his Razorblades collaborator artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics, Catwoman). “In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi,...
comicon.com
Within The Sound Of Silence: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #14
‘Batgirls’ has been a character-rich emotional roller coaster since the very first issue and that gets taken up by like a hundred in this powerful heartwrenching issue, which silently hinges on the core best friend relationship of this series. A colorful gorgeous throwback feeling issue, this is one that will easily go down as a classic and be talked about for years to come.
comicon.com
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
comicon.com
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
comicon.com
Post-Apocalyptic Peril In Your First Look At ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #3, from writer Jason Aaron, artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Nick Dragotta, colorists Lee Loughridge and Rico Renzi, and letterer AndWorld Design. Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of...
Comments / 0