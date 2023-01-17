ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

comicon.com

Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050

Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
comicon.com

Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label

“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com

Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1

Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
comicon.com

One Piece Diaries #44: Thriller Bark Arc #2

One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
comicon.com

Advance Review: ‘The Best Of 2000 AD Volume 2’ – Even More Perfect Jumping On Points To The Galaxy’s Greatest Comic

Another volume of what could and should be your perfect introduction to one of Britain’s finest comics. For more than 45 years, ‘2000 AD’ has been full of iconic characters, fabulous thrills, and featured the finest writers and artists. This new ‘Best of 2000 AD’ graphic novel collection cherry picks from the history of the comic, presenting tales old and new, practically guaranteed to make you an immediate fan.
comicon.com

Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In

Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
comicon.com

A New Power Rangers 30th TV Anniversary Special And ‘Cosmic Fury’ Arriving This Year

For its 30th anniversary, Might Morphin Power Rangers has some pretty exciting things planned with regards to television. Hasbro and eOne recently revealed a stand-alone special as well as the third season of its latest series. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a scripted stand-alone anniversary special that...
comicon.com

Preview: Ghosts Selfishly Stage A Suicide Intervention In Scout Comics’ ‘Deadfellows’

Scout Comics has revealed an art preview for Deadfellows, coming soon from writer Kody Hamilton and artist Ramiro Borallo. Pete Miller has just gotten out of his two-year relationship, reeling without friends or family around. As he moves into his overpriced and undersized one-bedroom apartment, Pete attempts to take his own life but is stopped by a benevolent ghost. Moved by the kindness of this supernatural stranger, Pete sets out to bond with this spectral assemblage at all costs—but he quickly learns he doesn’t understand the paranormal or these ghosts’ intentions.
comicon.com

Ghost Rider And Wolverine Hitch A Ride To Hell In ‘Weapons Of Vengeance’ Crossover

Writer Benjamin Percy has proven to be a master at crafting hair-raising sagas for Marvel’s most hardcore anti-heroes. This summer, he’ll bring together his hit runs on Ghost Rider and Wolverine in an explosive new crossover: Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance. The story will kick off in August’s...
comicon.com

A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10

The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
comicon.com

Within The Sound Of Silence: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #14

‘Batgirls’ has been a character-rich emotional roller coaster since the very first issue and that gets taken up by like a hundred in this powerful heartwrenching issue, which silently hinges on the core best friend relationship of this series. A colorful gorgeous throwback feeling issue, this is one that will easily go down as a classic and be talked about for years to come.
comicon.com

Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1

“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
comicon.com

Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1

A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!

