Florida State

Donald Trump Shared a Highly On-Brand & Ominous Response When Asked About Ron DeSantis Running Against Him in 2024

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGa0E_0kHZBi1U00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump ’s 2024 presidential campaign is off to a sluggish start , but that doesn’t mean he’s going go easy on his likely competitor for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis . In fact, it sounds like the former president has already fired a warning shot at his probable foe — and it’s going to get ugly.

On Monday, Donald Trump appeared on The Water Cooler podcast where he discussed the idea of DeSantis seeking the GOP nomination . “So now I hear he might want to run against me. So we’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said. That honestly sounds like Americans are in for another ugly, trash-talking campaign — and it’s something many voters would rather avoid, but Donald Trump is going to lean in all the way.

The 45th president is also taking credit for DeSantis’ Florida win in 2018 with the humblebrag, “I got him elected, pure and simple.” We would love to hear the governor’s response to Donald Trump’s claims, but so far, he’s been silent. DeSantis has not launched an official campaign for president, but his wife, Casey DeSantis, is already dressing the first lady part and he has a book coming out on Feb. 28, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival , so it sure feels like it’s happening.

Buy: The Courage to Be Free $28

Donald Trump has been criticized lately for having “ no political skills left ” by members of the Republican Party, who are seeking new leadership after his tumultuous administration and disappointing midterm election results. While former Vice President Mike Pence might throw his hat in the ring, it looks like DeSantis is the heir apparent right now — and Donald Trump is gearing up for a nasty fight.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zeXq_0kHZBi1U00

Comments / 34

JuJu
3d ago

Republicans are now saying Trump has "no political skills left". HE NEVER HAD ANY POLITICAL SKILLS! He is a corrupt businessman and that is all he will ever be.

Reply
25
Lee Pocock
4d ago

I'm surprised trumpy didn't say to ronny fool, how dare you run against the chosen one, look what I did for you, where's your loyalty???

Reply(1)
19
Danny too
3d ago

Trump is just flexing his rapidly diminishing bully muscles. No one cares what he says or does. He couldn’t help other republicans get elected & he can’t help himself anymore. He has become so weak, he can’t even hit a golf ball 12 feet.

Reply
12
SheKnows

SheKnows

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

