Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Related
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘The Best Of 2000 AD Volume 2’ – Even More Perfect Jumping On Points To The Galaxy’s Greatest Comic
Another volume of what could and should be your perfect introduction to one of Britain’s finest comics. For more than 45 years, ‘2000 AD’ has been full of iconic characters, fabulous thrills, and featured the finest writers and artists. This new ‘Best of 2000 AD’ graphic novel collection cherry picks from the history of the comic, presenting tales old and new, practically guaranteed to make you an immediate fan.
comicon.com
Preview: Another Doctor Missing In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #4
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a first look at A Legacy of Violence #4, dropping next Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn, artist Andrea Mutti, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nick survived his confrontation with the killer, but definitely worse for wear. Meanwhile, one of the other doctors has gone missing as Nick’s flashbacks have gotten out of control. What does the killer have planned for them now? And what are his plans for Nick?
comicon.com
The Monthly Megazine #452: Twice The Firepower, Twice The Thrills, Plus The Return Of One-Eyed Jack?
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
Archie Comics Announces ‘Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy’ For April 2023
Cult-favorite Archie Comics character Bingo Wilkin is getting a modern revival through a more sinister type of cult in Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy, a one-shot comic from the Archie Horror imprint releasing in April. In a book-length solo story, horror comics master Cullen Bunn...
comicon.com
DC Comics’ Reveals A First Look At ‘I Am Batman’ #18
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
comicon.com
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
comicon.com
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
comicon.com
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
comicon.com
It’s A Fine Line Between Interrogation And A Sleep Over In ‘My Bad: Volume 2’ #3 Preview
“The superhero Steel Integrity — secretly the super-villain Emperor King — penetrates a high-security prison for costumed bad guys! Meanwhile, The Chandelier’s crusade to capture a pizza-delivering serial killer comes to a discouraging end! Put your trunks on over your tights, because you’re STILL not too late to get in on the ground floor of the Important New Superhero Universe!”
comicon.com
Image Comics Announces ‘Deep Cuts’ Spanning Sixty Years Of The Highs And Lows OfJazz History
Radiant Black writers Kyle Higgins and Joe Clark team up for the forthcoming music related miniseries Deep Cuts. This miniseries will feature six double-length issues and will launch in April from Image Comics and a whole array of artist contributing to each issue. The artists involved in the six-issue series...
comicon.com
IDW Announce A New Dave Stevens’ ‘The Rocketeer’ Anthology With Art By Adam Hughes And More
Dave Stevens’ The Rocketeer flies again in an all-new anthology, featuring three high flying stories from a hst of talent. This latest Rocketeer comic project began during the making of the documentary Dave Stevens: Drawn to Perfection. During the production of that documentary filmmaker Kelvin Mao discovered that Danny Bilson and the late Paul De Meo – the original screenwriters of the 1991 The Rocketeer film – had written a previously unpublished Rocketeer comic book story. Furthermore, Mao and the film’s executive producer Robert Windom, approached artist Adam Hughes to illustrate the tale, and the project evolved into a celebratory one-shot anthology edited by Scott Dunbier.
comicon.com
Image Comics To Publish Saladin Ahmed And Dave Acosta’s Cyberpunk Horror ‘Terrorwar’ This Spring
Eisner-winning writer Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales) and artist Dave Acosta (Elvira) are to make their Image Comics debut with the upcoming Terrorwar. Previously published via Ahmed’s Copper Bottle newsletter, this ongoing sci-fi/horror series will launch in print format for the first time this April 2023. “In the world of...
comicon.com
Skybound’s ‘Comics Vault Live’ Returns With Exclusive ‘Invincible’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch
Today Skybound announced the season premiere of Comics Vault Live, the return of the monthly livestream from Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, on Thursday, January 26th at 4pm PT. This fourth season will help kick start the year long celebration of Invincible’s 10th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead. Two big milestones for Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. The show will include monthly drops from, arguably, the two biggestSkybound franchises including both all-new variant covers for Invincible and The Walking Dead from top artists in comics and beyond, along with rare items from the vault.
‘English flirting’: Dimoldenberg v Garfield is real magic
The brief encounters between an actor and an interviewer have been compared to Austen’s novels and Hollywood’s golden age
comicon.com
House Of X Extra: Previewing ‘Sins Of Sinister’ #1
I would normally present all the various X-Men previews under one umbrella title, as regular readers will know, but with Sins of Sinister #1 being something bigger, something different, I felt it deserved more of a spotlight. So, enjoy the preview ahead of my usual round up of X-Men previews early next week.
comicon.com
Post-Apocalyptic Peril In Your First Look At ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #3, from writer Jason Aaron, artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Nick Dragotta, colorists Lee Loughridge and Rico Renzi, and letterer AndWorld Design. Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of...
comicon.com
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
comicon.com
Review: Battle Fatigue Begins To Loom For Readers And Heroes In ‘Avengers Forever’ #13
The Goddesses of Thunder enter the arena, but so do other dangers. In a seemingly never-ending battle for the fate of the multiverse, there are a good few well placed surprises, but the battle fatigue is beginning to show both on the page and for the reader in ‘Avengers Forever’ #13.
comicon.com
‘Dune: House Harkonnen’ #1 Sells Out, Heads To Second Printing
BOOM! Studios today has announced that Dune: House Harkonnen #1 has sold out at the distributor level. The second official prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, artist Michael Shelfer, colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Fans will gain...
Comments / 0