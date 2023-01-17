Read full article on original website
Zendaya Will Always Be Storm Reid’s Style Icon
Storm Reid photographed by Justin Von Oldershausen for W magazine in 2020. Styling by Jenna Wojciechowski. Hair by Nai’vasha and makeup by Camille Thompson using CHANEL Makeup. Reid wears Marc Jacobs dress, tights, and shoes. It’s barely one month into the new year, but 19-year-old Storm Reid is already...
Kendall Jenner Wears a Dress That Bella Hadid Debuted on the Runway
If Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Victoria Beckham are involved in a story, figuring out whose name to feature in the headline is basically a fashion magazine website’s own personal “trolley problem.” We’ll surely figure it out by the time you’re reading this, but we suppose we ought to first focus on Jenner. She’s the reason behind looping all these names together in the first place.
Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One, But Two Couture Looks to the Shotgun Wedding Premiere
Why wear one couture dress when you can wear two? That was clearly Jennifer Lopez’s thought when preparing for the premiere of Shotgun Wedding. The multi-hyphenate showed off two looks from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s latest couture collection for Valentino on Wednesday night as she celebrated the release of the Amazon Prime film with her costars and her husband, Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Coolidge Enlists Help For Her TikTok Debut
The current reigning queen of the Internet is looking to expand her kingdom, so on Thursday, Jennifer Coolidge made her debut on TikTok and, of course, she’s already making her mark on the platform. “Hi, this is my first TikTok,” Coolidge said in a selfie-style video. The actress looked...
Bella Hadid Is a Bang Innovator
Blink and you’ll miss a hairstyle from Bella Hadid. The model has been making her way through so many different colors and ‘dos lately, it’s getting pretty difficult to keep up. First, she ditched the brunette locks to go honey blonde, then she went full Marilyn Monroe bleached, and now, she seems to be back to brunette, but with a very unique style. Early Thursday morning, Hadid shared a set of photos on Instagram showing off her latest look, which featured a set of bangs quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
You Betta Watch It Sophie, Kim Kardashian Is Embracing Her Inner Essex Girl
Kim Kardashian may be the most famous reality star to come out of the United States, but what if Kardashian got her name from starring on, say, Big Brother UK or The Only Way is Essex instead of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well, it’s unclear if anyone was actually asking that question, but thanks to Kardashian herself, we have an answer.
Courteney Cox and Laura Dern Get Matching Friendship Tattoos
Watch out Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon because while your filming The Morning Show, your BFFs are busy declaring their love for each other in a very permanent way. On Wednesday, Courteney Cox shared that she and Laura Dern, got matching tattoos with each other. Both actress’s children even joined in.
Robert Pattinson Would Rather Lie Than Talk About His Workout Routine
Robert Pattinson has an appetite for beer, but not for bullshit—which is why the actor would rather talk about almost anything else besides the physical process he goes through in order to prepare for roles. In fact, Pattinson says some of the things he’s attempted are “insidious” and he’d rather not promote them to a wider audience. It’s a refreshing take in a world where other stars are not only happy to promote whatever cleanse they went through to get in shape for a part, some are actually now selling their own cleanse programs through Instagram.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Met Gala
The current parade of awards show red carpets may be leaving you yearning for something more. More glamour, more extravagance, more celebrities. Well, lucky for you, the 2023 Met Gala is just around the corner, and it will likely deliver all that and then some. After last year, which delivered two Galas in the span of just nine months, waiting a full year for the next one may have seemed like an impossible task, but the first Monday in May is incoming, and new information about the event is being revealed every day. Here, we’re breaking down everything we know about the 2023 Met Gala, from the coinciding exhibition to the star-studded hosts.
Men’s Accessories Take a Surrealist Turn
In his Anthology of Black Humor, the surrealist André Breton wrote: “Accommodation to the absurd readmits adults to the mysterious realm inhabited by children.” The widespread delight sparked by JW Anderson’s reimagination of frog-faced wellies (made famous by a young Prince Harry back in the 1980s) speaks to a broader appetite for the bizarre and humorous that is gripping the fashion industry. They say the devil is in the details, but in the case of the men’s Fall/Winter 2023 shows, the jokes are in the accessories. Fendi sent out a baguette shaped Baguette, Moschino turned a belt into a shawl and a boot into a purse, and Martine Rose reimagined the paper shopper as a coveted collectible.
Vanessa Hudgens Breaks Her Silence on Austin Butler’s New Voice
Austin Butler has done pretty well for himself lately. He’s widely expected to nab his first Oscar nomination for his breakthrough performance in Elvis next week, and his next role will be opposite Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune: Part Two. Still, there’s no getting around the fact that his first brush with the gossip pages was as Vanessa Hudgens’s first boyfriend post-Zac Efron in 2011.
