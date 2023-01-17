ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Balanced Vols Blow Past LSU To Cap Winning Road Trip

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee basketball faced plenty of adversity in its two game road trip. Coming off a disappointing loss at Kentucky, Tennessee was down two starters and trailing by nine in the first half at Mississippi State Tuesday. They were down a different starter and had multiple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Victory At LSU

Tennessee jumped out to a quick lead over LSU and coasted to a, 77-56, victory over the Tigers Saturday afternoon. The Vols rained in three-pointers in the first half against LSU and Zakai Ziegler took complete control of the game posting his second double-double of his college career and this month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Top Six For Blue Chip Shooting Guard

Four-star class of 2024 guard Jayden “Juke” Harris released a top six including Tennessee basketball Friday afternoon. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest joined Tennessee in the top group for the talented high school guard. Harris is one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

ESPN College GameDay Coming to Knoxville For Fourth Time

ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville for Tennessee Basketball’s January 28 contest against the Texas Longhorns, ESPN announced Saturday morning. The show will be live from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the Vols’ sold out battle with the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The show will feature...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Star SG Active For Tennessee Basketball Against LSU

Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is active for the Vols’ Saturday afternoon matchup at LSU, a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to RTI. Vescovi was questionable for the game and limited in Tennessee’s open practice Thursday after re-injuring his left shoulder in the first half of the Vols’ loss against Kentucky last Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Trounces LSU In Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — Zakai Zeigler threw an inbounds pass alley oop to Olivier Nkamhoua for an easy dunk minutes into the second half. As Zeigler waited for the Tigers to inbound the ball, he threw his hands up and made a mocking face to the LSU student section that rowdily taunted the Vols pregame and in the first half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars

Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mgoblue

Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy