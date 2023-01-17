Read full article on original website
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA.com
Foggy, frosty mornings this weekend in the Sacramento Valley
A high pressure system will keep weather conditions clear, calm and at night, cold. Low temperatures will plummet to near-freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings throughout the valley. Frost is likely along with some patchy fog. Any fog that develops should lift by late morning. For those headed to the Sierra,...
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloud
A California witness at Novato reported watching a large, oval-shaped object that moved into a cloud and the cloud began to glow at 2 a.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
KCRA.com
Are more potholes popping up across Sacramento following recent storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed more potholes out on the roads after the recent storms?. The city of Sacramento and the county say they have had an increased number of reported potholes. Sacramento county spokesperson Matt Robinson says rain and severe storms can impact the roads in multiple...
A music destination? Here are the different music festivals that take place in Sacramento
(KTXL) — California is known for hosting festivals such as Coachella and Bottlerock, but plenty of festivals come to Sacramento every year. Festivals in Sacramento have been successful over the years and have brought revenue to the city, turning California’s capital city into a place for such large-scale events. •Video Player Above: Music festivals ‘raise […]
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KCRA.com
South Sacramento family frustrated after they say storm cleanup has been neglected
Days after deadly storms ripped through Northern California, many people are still dealing with the damage. One resident in a south Sacramento apartment complex said a tree limb was stuck in his home for nearly two weeks. Latrice Baker said that on Jan. 9 her father, 78-year-old Albert Baker, reported...
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
now100fm.com
How Much Has Folsom Lake Risen From The Storms?
How much water did the recent storms bring to Folsom Lake?. Storm after storm has hit Sacramento, bringing a ton of wind and rain with each one. While the storms brought down trees, power poles and caused flooding, there was a positive thing the storms brought with them – water to help our drought!
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
KCRA.com
‘Plate It, Sacramento!’ features locals Lorenzo Muslia, N’Gina Guyton as judges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “Plate It, Sacramento!” featured two judges from the area in its latest episode. In episode 2 of the Very Local cooking competition show, chefs were given $100 and 15 minutes to choose ingredients for a meal inspired by game-day memories of the Sacramento Kings.
Wind advisories issued throughout Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Wind advisories have been issued throughout the Sacramento region due to expected gusty winds in the area throughout the day on Sunday. — Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding According to the FOX40 Weather Center, wind advisories have been issued in the central Sacramento Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley from […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23
The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
ACE Train: Full service between San Jose and Stockton to resume Monday
SAN JOSE -- Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) trains will resume normal operating service Monday, according to the transit agency. Union Pacific will run in front of all ACE trains to inspect the tracks for obstructions. On two occasions last week, hundreds of ACE passengers were stalled on the tracks due to mudslides.On Wednesday, the agency canceled service through the rest of the week and weekend on the line which operates between Stockton and San Jose.RELATED ARTICLE: Slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; service suspended
KCRA.com
‘Light the Beam’ Beer: Brewery selling out turning dunks into Double IPA
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Moksa Brewery first crafted their ‘Light the Beam’ double IPA in December and sold out in three hours. A second release, Saturday, led to dozens waiting outside the brewery doors before they opened. “It was actually very surprising, because we’ve really never sold out...
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
