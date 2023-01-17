Expect a quiet, but cool evening ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 33° around 10 o’clock to just 30° in Evansville by dawn early Saturday. While our skies are expected to gradually clear, allowing for temperatures to fall to and below the freezing mark throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, patchy fog is expected to be a possibility throughout our Saturday morning. Fortunately, by Saturday afternoon, we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 40s. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be pleasant, but cool - after seeing temperatures near 39° around 5 o’clock, we'll fall back down to 35° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip back down toward the freezing mark by early Sunday morning.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO