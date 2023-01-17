Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
wevv.com
Fire crews respond to Newburgh house fire
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2300 block of Julianne Circle in Newburgh, Indiana. Officials say the call came in at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, no injuries were reported, and no people or pets were in the home at the time of the fire.
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
wevv.com
Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County
There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
wevv.com
Winter weather possible Sunday morning
Expect a quiet, but cool evening ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 33° around 10 o’clock to just 30° in Evansville by dawn early Saturday. While our skies are expected to gradually clear, allowing for temperatures to fall to and below the freezing mark throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, patchy fog is expected to be a possibility throughout our Saturday morning. Fortunately, by Saturday afternoon, we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 40s. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be pleasant, but cool - after seeing temperatures near 39° around 5 o’clock, we'll fall back down to 35° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip back down toward the freezing mark by early Sunday morning.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
14news.com
Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
wevv.com
ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge
A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
wevv.com
Partnership for Affordable Housing to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Baker Flats
Partnership for Affordable Housing has announced the Groundbreaking of Baker Flats. Baker Flats is an $11,000,000, 52-unit senior affordable housing community. The housing is located at 40 West Illinois Avenue, Evansville, IN. Baker Flats will bring seniors 55+ housing in the Jacobsville neighborhood. The Groundbreaking ceremony will be held onsite...
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
Fox 59
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
wevv.com
West Side Nut Club to hold 76th annual Easter Egg Hunt
The West Side Nut Club will hold its 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at 1:00 p.m. More than 12,000 plastic eggs will be distributed with more than 34,000 pieces of candy in them. The West Side Nut Club will give out more than...
wevv.com
Evansville Central Dispatch: Unsung heroes of Walmart active shooter situation
Using information from 911 calls, Evansville Central Dispatch was able to give police information that led to their locating the active shooter inside the Walmart on the west side of Evansville. The calmness and professionalism of those dispatchers helped law enforcement save lives. The response to every emergency starts with...
wevv.com
Hear chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting at Evansville Walmart store
Chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting incident at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, shows a closer look at the chaos that unfolded at the store on Thursday night. As we reported from the scene of the incident, which took place around 10...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
wevv.com
Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
wevv.com
Suspect dead; At least one injured after active shooter incident at Evansville Walmart
Police were called to the scene of an active shooter situation at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side Thursday night. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that officers responded to an active shooting at the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road. Within minutes,...
wevv.com
Burger Week returns to Owensboro
Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro. Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible. We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023. Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill...
