Boonville, IN

wevv.com

Fire crews respond to Newburgh house fire

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2300 block of Julianne Circle in Newburgh, Indiana. Officials say the call came in at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, no injuries were reported, and no people or pets were in the home at the time of the fire.
NEWBURGH, IN
witzamfm.com

US-231 Closed for Three Hours

Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wevv.com

Body found inside vehicle under bridge in Gibson County

There was a heavy police presence in Gibson County, Indiana on Friday after the discovery of a body, according to authorities. The Indiana State Police tells us they were just south of Princeton in the area of Old US 41 and County Road 200 S on Friday investigating the discovery of the body.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Winter weather possible Sunday morning

Expect a quiet, but cool evening ahead as temperatures gradually dwindle from 33° around 10 o’clock to just 30° in Evansville by dawn early Saturday. While our skies are expected to gradually clear, allowing for temperatures to fall to and below the freezing mark throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, patchy fog is expected to be a possibility throughout our Saturday morning. Fortunately, by Saturday afternoon, we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 40s. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be pleasant, but cool - after seeing temperatures near 39° around 5 o’clock, we'll fall back down to 35° by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip back down toward the freezing mark by early Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
14news.com

Brothers Underwater Recovery investigate several cars in the Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of YouTube divers were in Posey County Tuesday working to potentially find some clues about several cars under the water of the Ohio River. Using sonar equipment, they say they located some vehicles underwater, and the hope is that examining them will provide clues that could help law enforcement solve missing persons cases.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge

A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Partnership for Affordable Housing to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Baker Flats

Partnership for Affordable Housing has announced the Groundbreaking of Baker Flats. Baker Flats is an $11,000,000, 52-unit senior affordable housing community. The housing is located at 40 West Illinois Avenue, Evansville, IN. Baker Flats will bring seniors 55+ housing in the Jacobsville neighborhood. The Groundbreaking ceremony will be held onsite...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
OWENSBORO, KY
Fox 59

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wevv.com

West Side Nut Club to hold 76th annual Easter Egg Hunt

The West Side Nut Club will hold its 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 at 1:00 p.m. More than 12,000 plastic eggs will be distributed with more than 34,000 pieces of candy in them. The West Side Nut Club will give out more than...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
PRINCETON, IN
wevv.com

Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Burger Week returns to Owensboro

Exciting news as Burger Week is set to make a return to Owensboro. Visit Owensboro and the City of Owensboro will be partnering to make the event possible. We're told of Burger Week will run from March 3-11, 2023. Owensboro Burger Week, which is sponsored by Kentucky Beef Council, Hill...
OWENSBORO, KY

