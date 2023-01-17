Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed in Milwaukee crash during pursuit, 5 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 47, died in a crash during a police pursuit on Sunday night, Jan. 22. Police said the pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. near 10th and Center and involved a vehicle stolen in an armed robbery. The driver of that vehicle collided with a black vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate Milwaukee shootings; 2 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, Jan. 23. A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man died as a result of the shootings. Around 1:30 a.m. near 9th and Nash and 15-year-old boy was shot. No arrests have been made. At around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
DoorDash driver shot at, man pleads no contest
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A man accused of firing a shotgun at a Washington County delivery driver pleaded no contest Friday, Jan. 20. John Norman, 33, pleaded no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. A felony bail jumping charge was dismissed. Norman is due back in court for sentencing on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. According to a UWM police alert, the victims...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boys shot on Milwaukee's north side; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and Clarke around 6 p.m. Both boys were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The 14-year-old victim died from his wounds. There was sadness and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha armed robbery; 1 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A person of interest in an armed robbery was arrested near Cumberland and Washington on Friday, Jan 20. Officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery that happened around 5:30 a.m. The victim stated that a man showed off his firearm and took his wallet and other possessions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot near McKinley and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 44, died at the scene of a shooting near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother killed, jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Thursday, Jan. 19 of killing the mother of his two children. Dequan McMillon, 28, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Brittany Meyer. McMillon is due back in court on Feb....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
19th and Teutonia shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 19th and Teutonia on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, 1 arrested after jumping off bridge
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police chase ended with one person arrested after officials said he jumped off a bridge on the city's east side Saturday night, Jan. 21. Police said it started as a vehicle chase. FOX6 News at the scene near North and Cambridge found squad cars, officers and a crashed U-Haul pickup truck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County knife threats, man arrested
In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities chase a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. He was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 'Cops 'n Cuts,' free haircuts for 60 kids
RACINE, Wis. - Dozens of kids in Racine are looking extra sharp thanks, in part, to the Racine Police Department. A free haircut event called "Cops 'n Cuts" was held Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Anthony Lane Cop House. Students from Racine Unified School District were offered the opportunity to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot, wounded near 35th and Meinecke
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot and wounded near 35th and Meinecke on Friday, Jan. 20. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County OWI crash, power lines down on Highway 151
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Madison man was arrested for OWI after a crash Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 on U.S. Highway 151 in Dodge County. The sheriff said it happened around 2 p.m. and involved only one vehicle on Highway 151 north of E. Salem Road. Power lines were damaged...
Comments / 0