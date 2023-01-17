Walrus Audio debuts a dedicated wall of noise pedal – meet the Melee, a joystick-controlled distortion and reverb

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine
Keeley unveils the Parallax Spatial Generator, “the perfect end-of pedalboard solution for shoegaze, ambient, and experimental tone seekers”
A greatest hits of Keeley pedals, the Parallax combines the Caverns delay and Realizer reverb for colossal soundscaping. Keeley Electronics has unveiled the Parallax Spatial Generator, the company’s latest pedal focused on shoegaze and ambient guitar tones. The Parallax teams elements of two existing Keeley pedals – the Caverns’...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jack White recruit his daughter on bass to perform The Hardest Button to Button live
16-year-old Scarlett White took a leaf out of her father's book and held down the low-end in style – though wasn’t given one of his custom Fenders to play. On Monday, Jack White took to the stage at Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee, for the latest installment of his sprawling Supply Chain Issues tour – an evening that featured a special guest on bass guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica share scorching, wah-laden new single, Screaming Suicide
Late last year, the heavy metal heroes surprise-announced their 12th studio outing with the release of its thrashing first single, Lux Æterna, which was championed by some tasty dual guitar action from James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team...
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024
Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch David Crosby’s final performance – a rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s Ohio with Jason Isbell
Crosby and Isbell, who first met during the 2018 Newport Folk Festival, served up a powerful rendition of the 1970 protest song after performing one of Isbell's own tracks. Yesterday (January 19), it was announced that David Crosby had passed away at the age of 81. Founder of the Byrds...
Guitar World Magazine
Get to grips with eight-finger tapping with this lesson on master guitarist TJ Helmerich
Todd Joseph Helmerich, better known as TJ is a renowned LA based guitarist, vocalist, producer and teacher at Musicians Institute Hollywood. TJ is well known for his partnership with Brett Garsed, with whom he recorded a trio of rock fusion albums throughout the 90s: Quid Pro Quo, Exempt and Under The Lash Of Gravity. Each album is a masterpiece of improvised jazz-fusion lines coupled with the smoothest guitar technique imaginable; progenies of the Holdsworth school of playing. TJ’s lines are often more akin to synth players with his characteristic chromatic note choice and legato delivery.
Guitar World Magazine
Video lesson: Learn how to play Hair by Larry Graham
Jacob Umansky unravels the slap bass secrets of Sly and The Family Stone’s bass ace Larry Graham. When we asked Intervals bassist Jacob Umansky to pick his favourite bassline from our poll the 40 best basslines of all time, he chose Hair by Larry Graham and Graham Central Station, which ranked number 37 in our list and featured on the group’s self-titled debut album from 1974. “Larry Graham literally invented slap bass,” says Umansky. “Without him, bassists like me simply wouldn’t exist."
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Satriani, Eric Gales and Steve Morse jamming on Going Down showcases some of the best solos of the year so far
The lengthy all-star cover took place at Satriani's recent G4 Experience clinic in Las Vegas. Earlier this month, electric guitar icon Joe Satriani hosted the latest edition of his G4 Experience. Held from January 3-7 at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa, the experience featured an eye-watering lineup...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi serve up a stirring, slide-heavy rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner
With Tedeschi behind the mic, Trucks went to town on his Gibson SG, littering the national anthem with his trademark slide-driven tone. Last Saturday (January 14), Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi made an on-field appearance prior to the NFL playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers to deliver a powerful, electric guitar-driven rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.
Guitar World Magazine
David Crosby: “I’m usually trying to tell a story. Musically, I think it has to do with the fact that I like more complex chord structures and progressions”
In one of his final guitar interviews, the free-thinking founder of The Byrds and CSNY reflected on his storied career and discussed the making of his final, Joni Mitchell-inspired album, For Free. David Crosby, who passed away on January 18 at the age of 81, was one of the leaders...
Comments / 0