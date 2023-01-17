Walrus Audio debuts a dedicated wall of noise pedal – meet the Melee, a joystick-controlled distortion and reverb

Todd Joseph Helmerich, better known as TJ is a renowned LA based guitarist, vocalist, producer and teacher at Musicians Institute Hollywood. TJ is well known for his partnership with Brett Garsed, with whom he recorded a trio of rock fusion albums throughout the 90s: Quid Pro Quo, Exempt and Under The Lash Of Gravity. Each album is a masterpiece of improvised jazz-fusion lines coupled with the smoothest guitar technique imaginable; progenies of the Holdsworth school of playing. TJ’s lines are often more akin to synth players with his characteristic chromatic note choice and legato delivery.

